Edu Manzano gives a short, lovely birthday greeting to girlfriend Cherry Pie Picache

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality Edu Manzano just found the right amount of words when he greeted his girlfriend and fellow actor Cherry Pie Picache for her 52nd birthday.

Edu posted on Instagram a photo of him with Cherry Pie aboard a sunset yacht cruise where champagne was on the menu.

"Hope you have your happiest birthday ever! Love you!" Edu wrote in the caption, accompanied by a heart and lipstick mark emojis.

Cherry Pie commented on Edu's post with short but sweet words herself, "Thank you, love you!!," sandwiched between a crying, kissing, and heart emoji.

In the past month alone, Edu has posted several photos together with Cherry Pie like on a plane trip to Bhutan and swimming-food trip to Samsara,

Cherry Pie posted her own set of photos to commemorate her birthday last May 27, writing in the caption that she was celebrating life and love while joking that she did not have enough pictures.

Edu's son Luis, also an actor, confirmed the relationship last December 2021 and honestly said "no one saw it coming."

