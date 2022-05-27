'What's up Madlang People!': Anne Curtis announces 'It's Showtime' comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis announced her comeback to ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime."

In her Instagram account, Anne posted a video of her on the rooftop of ABS-CBN as she shouted the iconic "What's up Madlang People" at the end of the video.

“This time. Tomorrow. FINALLY See you MADLANG PEOPLE!” Anne captioned the post, adding #ANNEditoNaSaShowtime

Anne was last seen on the noontime show in December 2019. She then took an indefinite leave because of her pregnancy.

She and husband Erwan Heussaff welcomed their daughter Dahlia in March 2020.

Anne said then that she will just take a break from showbiz for a year but COVID-19 pandemic delayed her showbiz comeback.

Anne's return to "It's Showtime" tomorrow marks the end of Anne's showbiz hiatus more than two years after announcing her temporary leave from the noontime show.

