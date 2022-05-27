^

Entertainment

'What's up Madlang People!': Anne Curtis announces 'It's Showtime' comeback

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 4:22pm
'What's up Madlang People!': Anne Curtis announces 'It's Showtime' comeback
Anne Curtis at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019 red carpet
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis announced her comeback to ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime." 

In her Instagram account, Anne posted a video of her on the rooftop of ABS-CBN as she shouted the iconic "What's up Madlang People" at the end of the video. 

“This time. Tomorrow. FINALLY See you MADLANG PEOPLE!” Anne captioned the post, adding #ANNEditoNaSaShowtime

Anne was last seen on the noontime show in December 2019. She then took an indefinite leave because of her pregnancy. 

She and husband Erwan Heussaff welcomed their daughter Dahlia in March 2020. 

Anne said then that she will just take a break from showbiz for a year but COVID-19 pandemic delayed her showbiz comeback. 

Anne's return to "It's Showtime" tomorrow marks the end of Anne's showbiz hiatus more than two years after announcing her temporary leave from the noontime show.

RELATEDAnne Curtis says pregnancy made her singing voice better

IN ANNE CURTIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that Liza Soberano wants to pursue a career in Hollywood. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis admitted that she broke down to tears upon reading the letter Kris Aquino sent to ...
Entertainment
fbtw
From Grace Poe: Susan Roces with FPJ, life and showbiz career in pictures

From Grace Poe: Susan Roces with FPJ, life and showbiz career in pictures

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
In the following rare shots courtesy of their daughter Senator Grace Poe, Susie and Ronnie, as they were fondly called by...
Entertainment
fbtw
'So happy to be here': Alden Richards bonds with 'Stranger Things' cast

'So happy to be here': Alden Richards bonds with 'Stranger Things' cast

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards had the time of his life meeting the cast of "Stranger Things."
Entertainment
fbtw
Chie Filomeno denies parking lot sex scandal with Zeus Collins

Chie Filomeno denies parking lot sex scandal with Zeus Collins

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno debunked rumors that she and Zeus Collins had a sex scandal in a parking lot. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
James Reid gets featured on Grammys' video series with song 'California Lovin''

James Reid gets featured on Grammys' video series with song 'California Lovin''

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 minutes ago
Actor-singer James Reid saw his music career take a leap higher after he was featured on the Recording Academy's newest episode...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Susan Roces stuns in rare restored wedding video

WATCH: Susan Roces stuns in rare restored wedding video

By Marane A. Plaza | 24 minutes ago
A restored wedding video of "Queen of Philippine Movies" Susan Roces and "Da King" Fernando Poe Jr. has been...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino&nbsp;designer shares how his creations made it to 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Filipino designer shares how his creations made it to 'Crazy Rich Asians'

By Marane A. Plaza | 33 minutes ago
Filipino purse designer Neil Felipp shared how his fashionable clutches got featured in the popular movie "Crazy Rich...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo shares features of new Madrid apartment

Bea Alonzo shares features of new Madrid apartment

By Kristofer Purnell | 58 minutes ago
Earlier this month, Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo took a personal trip to Madrid where she bought an apartment in the Spanish...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl shows improved pasarela walk for Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Hipon Girl shows improved pasarela walk for Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Comedienne Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, showed improvement on her pasarela walk. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with