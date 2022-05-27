^

Marian Rivera drops South Korean project for family

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 3:36pm
Marian Rivera drops South Korean project for family
Dingdong and Marian Dantes and their kids
Dingdong Dantes via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Marian Rivera turned down a project from South Korea for her kids Zia and Sixto.  

Marian said she can’t leave her kids for three months. 

“Kahit gusto ko, paano ang mga anak ko? There are some things you have to sacrifice. That’s why I was saying earlier that you have to know what your priorities are. If career is your priority, then you can go… But as a mother, I don’t think my conscience can bear doing something for myself while my children get left behind,” she told the Inquirer in an interview

“You should know your biggest priority in life. Once you know what that is, things wouldn’t be as hard. Time management is also important, of course. For me, before anything else, it’s my kids, my husband (Dingdong Dantes) and myself. That’s how it is right now,” she added.

It can be recalled that there are rumors in 2021 that Marian will act alongside Kim Seon Ho in a Korean movie. 

But now that the COVID-19 pandemic eases and there are no lock-in tapings anymore, Marian is now doing “Jose and Maria’s Bonggang Villa” with Dingdong. 

“Things are better now, so we can now go home after our taping days. Wala nang problema. Sometimes, we finish as early as 8 p.m. At most we stay until 11 p.m. and then I’m home by 12,” she said.

Marian also said that taping the sitcom is also her bonding moment with Dingdong. 

“That’s our time as a couple. At home, I’m more focused on the kids. But at taping, I’m not thinking about that much. It’s just me and Dong on the set so that’s our time together for kwentuhan and harutan,” she said.

“And then Sundays is family day. We go to church, we eat outside and play with the kids,” she added. 

