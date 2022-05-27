^

Entertainment

From Grace Poe: Susan Roces with FPJ, life and showbiz career in pictures

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 12:46pm
From Grace Poe: Susan Roces with FPJ, life and showbiz career in pictures
'Susie and Ronnie': King and Queen of Philippine Movies Fernando Poe Jr. and Susan Roces
Sen. Grace Poe

MANILA, Philippines — More than just being the "Queen of Philippine Movies," Susan Roces formed half of the "power couple" together with husband, the "King of Philippine Movies" Fernando Poe Jr.

In the following rare shots courtesy of their daughter Senator Grace Poe, Susie and Ronnie, as they were fondly called by friends and family, are also shown as parents and in the company of showbiz colleagues and friends.

RELATED: Susan Roces now ‘forever’ with FPJ

Susan with her forever love FPJ
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
Susan with her forever love FPJ
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
Susan with her forever love FPJ
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
Susan with her forever love FPJ
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
 
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
 
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
 
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
 
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
Susan (left) with fellow actress Boots Anson Roa on a magazine cover
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
Susan (left) with former Pres. Ferdinand Marcos (center)
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
Susan with love team partner Eddie Gutierrez
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
Susan with love team partner Eddie Gutierrez
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
Susan Roces with her leading men
Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe
During her lifetime, Susan garnered five FAMAS Awards; two of which are for Best Actress.

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe

RELATED: Stylish Susie: Susan Roces as beauty, fashion icon in photos

Eddie Gutierrez gives tearful eulogy for longtime screen partner Susan Roces

FERNANDO POE JR.

SUSAN ROCES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis admitted that she broke down to tears upon reading the letter Kris Aquino sent to ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chie Filomeno denies parking lot sex scandal with Zeus Collins

Chie Filomeno denies parking lot sex scandal with Zeus Collins

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno debunked rumors that she and Zeus Collins had a sex scandal in a parking lot. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Cebu, Taguig hailed Miss World Philippines 2022 head-to-head challenge top 2

Cebu, Taguig hailed Miss World Philippines 2022 head-to-head challenge top 2

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 17 hours ago
Maria Gigante of Cebu and Charyzah Esparrago of Taguig were the last two women standing at the culmination of Miss World Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that Liza Soberano wants to pursue a career in Hollywood. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' Hannah Arnold to finally compete as Miss International sets finals date, venue

Philippines' Hannah Arnold to finally compete as Miss International sets finals date, venue

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
The long wait is finally over!
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Closing arguments set in Depp vs Heard defamation trial

Closing arguments set in Depp vs Heard defamation trial

By Agence France-Presse | 17 minutes ago
Closing arguments are to be held on Friday in the bitter multi-million dollar defamation case between "Pirates of the Caribbean"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen DeGeneres ends pioneering talk show under cloud

Ellen DeGeneres ends pioneering talk show under cloud

By Agence France-Presse | 1 hour ago
After more than 3,000 episodes, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" bowed out under a cloud after allegations of a toxic workplace...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stylish Susie: Susan Roces as beauty, fashion icon in photos

Stylish Susie: Susan Roces as beauty, fashion icon in photos

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Apart from being the "Queen of Philippine movies," Susan Roces, who passed away last May 20 at the age of 80, was a celebrated...
Entertainment
fbtw
'So happy to be here': Alden Richards bonds with 'Stranger Things' cast

'So happy to be here': Alden Richards bonds with 'Stranger Things' cast

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards had the time of his life meeting the cast of "Stranger Things."
Entertainment
fbtw
K-pop artists coming to town

K-pop artists coming to town

By Rossane Ramos | 14 hours ago
With travel and crowd restrictions further easing up, a Korean wave is set to hit the Philippines as our favorite K-pop acts...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with