From Grace Poe: Susan Roces with FPJ, life and showbiz career in pictures

MANILA, Philippines — More than just being the "Queen of Philippine Movies," Susan Roces formed half of the "power couple" together with husband, the "King of Philippine Movies" Fernando Poe Jr.

In the following rare shots courtesy of their daughter Senator Grace Poe, Susie and Ronnie, as they were fondly called by friends and family, are also shown as parents and in the company of showbiz colleagues and friends.

RELATED: Susan Roces now ‘forever’ with FPJ

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe Susan with her forever love FPJ

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe Susan with her forever love FPJ

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe Susan with her forever love FPJ

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe Susan with her forever love FPJ

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe Susan (left) with fellow actress Boots Anson Roa on a magazine cover

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe Susan (left) with former Pres. Ferdinand Marcos (center)

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe Susan with love team partner Eddie Gutierrez

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe Susan with love team partner Eddie Gutierrez

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe Susan Roces with her leading men

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe During her lifetime, Susan garnered five FAMAS Awards; two of which are for Best Actress.

RELATED: Stylish Susie: Susan Roces as beauty, fashion icon in photos

Eddie Gutierrez gives tearful eulogy for longtime screen partner Susan Roces