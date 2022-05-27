From Grace Poe: Susan Roces with FPJ, life and showbiz career in pictures

MANILA, Philippines — More than just being the "Queen of Philippine Movies," Susan Roces formed half of the "power couple" together with husband, the "King of Philippine Movies" Fernando Poe Jr.
In the following rare shots courtesy of their daughter Senator Grace Poe, Susie and Ronnie, as they were fondly called by friends and family, are also shown as parents and in the company of showbiz colleagues and friends.
Susan with her forever love FPJ
Susan with her forever love FPJ
Susan with her forever love FPJ
Susan with her forever love FPJ
Susan (left) with fellow actress Boots Anson Roa on a magazine cover
Susan (left) with former Pres. Ferdinand Marcos (center)
Susan with love team partner Eddie Gutierrez
Susan with love team partner Eddie Gutierrez
Susan Roces with her leading men
During her lifetime, Susan garnered five FAMAS Awards; two of which are for Best Actress.
