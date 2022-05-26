^

Chie Filomeno denies parking lot sex scandal with Zeus Collins

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 26, 2022 | 11:04am
Chie Filomeno denies parking lot sex scandal with Zeus Collins
Actress Chie Filomeno on an Instagram post on February 2022.
Chie Filomeno via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno debunked rumors that she and Zeus Collins had a sex scandal in a parking lot. 

Chie claimed that the issue was just resurfaced on social media and it was actually “fake news." 

"Ang tagal-tagal na ng issue na iyan. Nakakalungkot lang kasi 'yung tao, ang source nila, like, of news ngayon ay Facebook and TikTok,” she said in a report by Philippine Entertainment Portal.

“Wala naman ano kung mag-Facebook o TikTok, okay lang naman, pero know your information and alamin niyo naman kung totoo ba ito o hindi," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by C H I E (@chiefilomeno)

"Saka bakit naman namin gagawin 'yun? May girlfriend 'yung tao. Ang malungkot kasi may nadadamay na tao, 'yun lang ang malungkot talaga,” Chie said. 

"Guys, fake news," she stressed.

Zeus recently proposed to his girlfriend Pauline Redondo during the just concluded Star Magic All-Star Games. 

Chie said she and Zeus just laughed off the issue. 

"Ang tagal na, like years ago pa, as in tinatawanan nga lang namin kasi 'yung mga tao. They make a big deal out of it na alam mo namang hindi totoo," she said. 

The young actress said she's single right now and will prioritize her career first. 

“Ngayon, single. Dating? Hindi rin. Kasi siguro kapag may pina-priority ka, hindi talaga pumapasok sa isip mo 'yung love life. Career muna," she said. 

