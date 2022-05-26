^

Pie Channel to deliver fun and prizes on TV, online starting May 23

May 26, 2022 | 2:00pm
The recent launch of tradigital and interactive channel PIE was led by ABS-CBN Head of Digital Jamie Lopez, KROMA CEO Ian Monsod and 917 Ventures Managing Director Vince Yamat.
MANILA, Philippines — New revolutionary TV and digital channel PIE, short for Pinoy Interactive Entertainment, is here to give the traditional viewing experience a digital upgrade starting May 23. Prepare to have the ride of your life with PIE’s exuberant jocks and be among winners of cash prizes from a total pot of P10 million by tuning in to BEAM on TV or via the PIE website.

Get ready to win the day as everyone’s favorite neighbor, “Mayora” Frances Cabatuando of Home Buddies Facebook community, brings you relevant information, inspiring stories and positive energy every 7:00 a.m. at PIESILOG. With her are resident “Kikay” Sela Guia, “Kwelang Kuya ng Lahat” Tristan Ramirez, “Bibong Artist” Raco Ruiz, “Good Boy Charmer” Jae Miranda and “VJ na Laging May Say” Eryka Lucas.

Come noon, BARANGAY PIE will be your jolly lunch buddy.  Join the antics of “Ang Tito Mong Mayor” Mayor TV, “Ang Muse ng Barangay” Abby Trinidad, “Barangay Talak-Tokerist” Ruth Paga, “Sawsawera ng Barangay” Sunshine Teodoro, “Barangay Queen Sirena” Inah Evans, “Barangay Sexy-Tary” Patsy Reyes and “Sizt-mosa ng Barangay” Coco Cordero.

This mix of personalities found in an ordinary Pinoy community offers off-center news in amusing and witty ways—the perfect break from tiresome work and school. 

Palong Follow, P o B and UZI are just some of the shows that viewers can look forward as the newest channel PIE goes live this week
The excitement continues at 4:00 p.m. daily.  PIEGALINGAN, a different kind of talent variety show, runs on air to celebrate the uniqueness of contestants not usually highlighted on TV. PIEGALINGAN hosts “G sa Lahat ng Gimik” and “Try-It” actor/streamer Ralph Malibunas, “Reynang All-Out ang Support” beauty queen/actress Sam Bernardo and “Bidabro” and “Promotor ng Trip” actor/host Eris Aragoza will be around to cheer on the achievements of contestants, may they be big or small.

Aside from non-stop fun and entertainment, PIE’s winning block PIENALO offers an interactive experience wherever you may be in the Philippines, with numerous prizes at stake. 

You can enjoy this interactive experience via your mobile phone with “Goal-Oriented Achiever” Eian Rances, “Ang Raketerang Breadwinner ng Visayas” Nicki Morena, “Happy-Go-Lucky Bunso ng TroPIE” Kevin Montillano and well-loved chef, Ninong Ry. These PIENALO jocks understand how difficult certain choices can be and the realities of those from various backgrounds.

Classic game show “Pera o Bayong” levels up on PIE with a new interactive format, with prizes given away every hour to viewers at home. On “Palong Follow,” PIE viewers will work together to find the Philippines’ next big digital content creator.If you have the inner “Marites” in you, then PIE Night Long is your perfect evening partner. The program features buzz-worthy, modern Pinoy stories where you can share your views and feelings and be involved in the storytelling process. On “UZI,” the country’s first interactive teleserye, viewers have a say on what happens next and write the story together.

Hosted by “Fun-Loving and Woke Gen Z” Aaron Maniego, “The Hopeless Romantic Love Guru” Karen Bordador, and “The Sweet and Conservative Musician” Renee Dominique, PIE Night Long is a place where you can comfortably share your deepest fears and insecurities or your life’s greatest highs.

To celebrate the launch, PIE is giving away P10 million in cash prizes to viewers for three months, starting from its launch date. So be engaged with our shows, join our games and stand a chance to win!

The channel will also launch its official song and station ID on May 22, featuring artists KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, P-POP Girl Group BINI, Renee Dominique and John Roa.

“Filipinos long for collective fun, and PIE hopes to fill that gap. On PIE, those who watch become not just viewers but a well-engaged community that plays an active role in storytelling, game shows and talk shows. Whether on their TV sets, laptops, desktops or mobile devices, PIE is accessible to Filipinos who want to try a new way to consume—and play with—the shows they love,” said KROMA Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Ian Monsod.

“Here at PIE we are excited to introduce to you a new kind of viewing experience that combines the strengths of content and technology. We designed our shows for the young and young-at-heart! We made our programs interactive so viewers can participate through TV and mobile devices because we believe that they are integral slices of the PIE. Get ready for 21 hours of fun game shows, talent and variety programs, series and talk shows every day on this new entertainment channel,” said Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast.

PIE, the Philippines’ first multiscreen, real-time interactive TV channel, brings together BEAM, 917Ventures, tradigital entertainment company KROMA and the country’s leading storyteller and content creator ABS-CBN. It starts airing on May 23, from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. daily, accessible to 11 million digital TV households in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Naga, Baguio and nearby provinces through partner station BEAM. 

 

Find the PIE channel by scanning your digibox, watch via its website pie.com.ph, YouTube (http://youtube.com/iampieofficial) or via Sky Cable Channel 21. You can also watch PIE live on GCash GLife beginning May 28. Follow PIE (@iamPIEofficial) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for updates.

