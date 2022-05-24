^

Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens to host 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 24, 2022 | 4:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens, famous for her movie breakout role in "High School Musical," has been tapped to host the 2022 edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

"I'm back!" Hudgens said in a tweet announcing the news. "It's your girl... trust me, you don't want to miss this."

This year's ceremony — the fifth to jointly honor film and television and 30th overall — will take place at The Barker Hangar in California on Sunday, June 5 (Monday, June 6 in the Philippines).

This won't be Hudgens' first rodeo for MTV, having hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: Vanessa Hudgens says Moschino Met Gala 2022 look a nod to Filipino roots

Leading the nominations in the film categories is the Marvel blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" with seven nods, while the nearest competitor is from rivals DC "The Batman" with four.

On the television side, HBO's hit series "Euphoria" raked the most nominations with six, while "Loki," "Selling Sunset," and "Summer House" follow with three nods apiece.

Hudgens most recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated film "Tick, Tick... Boom!" with Andrew Garfield and the third "Princess Switch" movie for Netflix. She also appeared as a guest judge for "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula."

RELATED: Filipina Power: Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Rodrigo bond over 'High School Musical' connection at Met Gala 2022

