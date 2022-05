'Very professional': Ivana Alawi describes leading men in 'A Family Affair'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi described her four leading men in her upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “A Family Affair.”

In the virtual press conference of her series earlier today, Ivana said that Jameson Blake, Jake Ejercito, Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby are like family to her.

Ivana shared Jameson is her baby boy, while Jake is like her best friend on the set.

“Iba-iba sila ng personality. Si Jameson very baby boy. Ayon talaga tawag ko sa kanya e. ‘Baby boy halika nga dito.’ He’s very young and innocent,’ she said.

“Si Jake naman yun yung best friend ko. He’s more funny. Alam mo yon, pagmagkasama kami puro biruan. Kasi very easy going, madaling kausap, hindi ako natatakot biruin,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ivana described Gerald as very professional.

“Si Gerald nahihiya akong biruin kasi very professional pag nasa taping tapos nagi-internalize siya. Pag pumapasok siya sa character ang galing talaga kaya parang ayokong magbiro kay Gerald kasi professional talaga,” she said.

Ivana also admitted in the same press conference that she had a crush on Sam. She also said that she’s afraid of him, but that Sam shows his bubbly side on the set for them to work comfortably.

“Si Sam naman, takot akong makatrabaho dati kasi nga sobrang tagal na sa industriya, sobrang galing at sobrang professional. Kaya natatakot akong makaeksena siya. Pero nong first time naming magkita puro siya biro at sabi niya gusto niya comfortable kaming lahat,” she said.

“Dito sa teleseryeng to, hindi ko nararamdaman na trabaho. Everyone nagtutulungan, si Gerald, Sam, Jake, Jameson. Pag nagte-taping kami parang hindi taping kasi para kaming family,” she added.

Directed by Jerome Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo, “A Family Affair” will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

RELATED: 'Kinakabahan ako': Ivana Alawi on working with Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby