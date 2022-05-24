Joshua Garcia clarifies romantic rumors with Trina Guytingco

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia clarified the real score between him and Ateneo Lady Eagle Trina Guytingco.

In a report by PEP, Joshua said that they are only friends, along with Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo and others.

It can be recalled that romantic rumors between the two ignited when Joshua and Trina posted each other on social media during Kathryn's birthday celebration in El Nido, Palawan.

"Tropa ko yun, barkada namin yun nila Daniel. Nagkataon lang siguro nung time na yun, partner-partner sila tapos parehas kaming single kaya parang tropa-tropa namin may pag-push,” Joshua said.

"Hang out? Hindi pa uli, last namin El Nido. May mga plano kami pero hindi puwedeng sabihin," he added.

Joshua, meanwhile, congratulated Trina who's part of the Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball team who won the gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

"Congratulations nga pala kay Trina. Nasa SEA Games siya ngayon, naglaro ng basketball," he said.

