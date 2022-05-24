^

Entertainment

Joshua Garcia clarifies romantic rumors with Trina Guytingco

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 24, 2022 | 5:21pm
Joshua Garcia clarifies romantic rumors with Trina Guytingco
Joshua at Trina
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia clarified the real score between him and Ateneo Lady Eagle Trina Guytingco. 

In a report by PEP, Joshua said that they are only friends, along with Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo and others. 

It can be recalled that romantic rumors between the two ignited when Joshua and Trina posted each other on social media during Kathryn's birthday celebration in El Nido, Palawan. 

"Tropa ko yun, barkada namin yun nila Daniel. Nagkataon lang siguro nung time na yun, partner-partner sila tapos parehas kaming single kaya parang tropa-tropa namin may pag-push,” Joshua said. 

"Hang out? Hindi pa uli, last namin El Nido. May mga plano kami pero hindi puwedeng sabihin," he added. 

Joshua, meanwhile, congratulated Trina who's part of the Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball team who won the gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games. 

"Congratulations nga pala kay Trina. Nasa SEA Games siya ngayon, naglaro ng basketball," he said.

RELATEDJulia Barretto to Josh Garcia: Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend

JOSHUA GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis admitted that she broke down to tears upon reading the letter Kris Aquino sent to ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Winwyn set to marry childhood sweetheart &mdash; Joey Marquez

Winwyn set to marry childhood sweetheart — Joey Marquez

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Comedian Joey Marquez revealed that his daughter Winwyn Marquez is now engaged to her childhood sweetheart. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bakit ikaw lang ang pwede?': Joshua Garcia reacts to Julia Barretto's advice to not be in a relationship

'Bakit ikaw lang ang pwede?': Joshua Garcia reacts to Julia Barretto's advice to not be in a relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia reacted on Julia Barretto’s advice to him not to be in a relationship for now. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kate Moss expected to testify at Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Kate Moss expected to testify at Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

By Chris Lefkow | 9 hours ago
The high-profile defamation case between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard is poised to get another dash of celebrity...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe pageant helps Philippine tourism &mdash; Singson
play

Miss Universe pageant helps Philippine tourism — Singson

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
Miss Universe 2022 pageant helped the Philippines' tourism through half-a-billion dollars worth of media exposure.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Oprah among TIME's 100 Most Influential 2022

Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Oprah among TIME's 100 Most Influential 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
TIME Magazine has released its 100 Most Influential People list for 2022, with figures varying from artists to innovators...
Entertainment
fbtw
Natalie Portman, Christian Bale take center stage in 'Thor: Love and Thunder ' official trailer

Natalie Portman, Christian Bale take center stage in 'Thor: Love and Thunder ' official trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
After a brief glimpse in the teaser trailer, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster was given an even better look as The Mighty Thor...
Entertainment
fbtw
FDCP launches program to intensify global distribution of Filipino films

FDCP launches program to intensify global distribution of Filipino films

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
The Film Development Council of the Philippines has launched its UniPhilippines program in a bid for more distributors...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Very professional': Ivana Alawi describes leading men in 'A Family Affair'

'Very professional': Ivana Alawi describes leading men in 'A Family Affair'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi described her four leading man in her upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “A Family Affair.&r...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Cruise ramps up action further in 'Mission: Impossible 7' trailer

Tom Cruise ramps up action further in 'Mission: Impossible 7' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Fresh from dogfights in "Top Gun: Maverick," Tom Cruise steps back into another iconic character of his in Ethan Hunt...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with