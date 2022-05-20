^

Entertainment

'Gossip Girl' stars Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley reunite

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 12:52pm
'Gossip Girl' stars Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley reunite
"Gossip Girl" co-stars Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley
Instagram / Penn Badgley

MANILA, Philippines — "Gossip Girl" co-stars Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley reunited during the latter's podcast show “Podcrushed.”    

Penn first teased her mini-reunion with Leighton through his Instagram Story, where they posed for a photo by the sidewalk.  

“Best pic we took (No lie),” Penn captioned his post.

Penn later on revealed that Leighton was his first guest on his podcast, as reported by E! News.

"Podcrushed" is a podcast where “Penn Badgley reads your middle school story” while it “explores the heartbreak, anxiety and self-discovery of being a teen.”

For his first episode released on May 18, US time, the actor looked back at the first time he met his co-star way before they started working together in this hit series "Gossip Girl."

"Podcrushed" is on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other online streaming platforms.

RELATED: Gossip Girl stars on how reboot explores impact of social media

GOSSIP GIRL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Star power no more? The impact of celebrity endorsements amid disinformation in 2022 polls

Star power no more? The impact of celebrity endorsements amid disinformation in 2022 polls

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Star power does not look like it used to in the days. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she experienced a "one-night stand" but said that the guy eventually became...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Kakampink" Pokwang and "Uniteam" supporter Andrew E crossed paths in Boracay. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Barretto to Josh Garcia: Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend

Julia Barretto to Josh Garcia: Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Julia Barretto reiterated her advice to ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia not to be in a relationship and just enjoy being...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
TV and film director Laurenti Dyogi expressed in a recent press conference that he is not hoping anymore for the renewal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
KC Concepcion finishes filming Hollywood movie 'Asian Persuasion'

KC Concepcion finishes filming Hollywood movie 'Asian Persuasion'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress KC Concepcion announced that she’s done shooting her Hollywood film “Asian Persuasion.” 
Entertainment
fbtw
Rihanna welcomes first child after high-fashion, self-affirming pregnancy

Rihanna welcomes first child after high-fashion, self-affirming pregnancy

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child, after a pregnancy the singer flaunted...
Entertainment
fbtw
How director Mae Cruz-Alviar knew KathNiel would go a long way

How director Mae Cruz-Alviar knew KathNiel would go a long way

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Before the premiere of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s comeback series 2 Good 2 Be True, director Mae Cruz-Alviar...
Entertainment
fbtw
The song Denise Barbacena can call her own

The song Denise Barbacena can call her own

By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
Denise Barbacena is back to making music with the release of her single titled Last Thing I’d Do under GMA Playlist....
Entertainment
fbtw
The genius of Julio Nakpil &nbsp;

The genius of Julio Nakpil  

By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
FamiluiarHistorians and I must say, also musicians of the future will now have no difficulty learning about the life and works...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with