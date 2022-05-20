'Gossip Girl' stars Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley reunite

MANILA, Philippines — "Gossip Girl" co-stars Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley reunited during the latter's podcast show “Podcrushed.”

Penn first teased her mini-reunion with Leighton through his Instagram Story, where they posed for a photo by the sidewalk.

“Best pic we took (No lie),” Penn captioned his post.

Penn later on revealed that Leighton was his first guest on his podcast, as reported by E! News.

"Podcrushed" is a podcast where “Penn Badgley reads your middle school story” while it “explores the heartbreak, anxiety and self-discovery of being a teen.”

For his first episode released on May 18, US time, the actor looked back at the first time he met his co-star way before they started working together in this hit series "Gossip Girl."

"Podcrushed" is on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other online streaming platforms.

