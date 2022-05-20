Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcome second daughter

MANILA, Philippines — British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are parents to new baby girl, nearly two years after the birth of their first child Lyra Antarctica.

Sheeran took to Instagram to announce the news, posting a photo of baby socks.

"We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4,” the singer wrote in the caption, without mentioning the name they'd given their new daughter.

When Sheeran and Seaborn announced the birth of Lyra in September 2020, they also posted an image of baby socks.

Since getting married, childhood friends-turned-sweethearts Sheeran and Seaborn have mostly kept their private lives out of the limelight. The two got married in 2018.

Since the wedding, Sheeran has released two studio albums "No. 6 Collaborations Project" and "=", the former being collaborations with artists like Justin Bieber, Khalid, and Bruno Mars, while the latter had his two latest singles "Bad Habits" and "Shivers."

RELATED: Ed Sheeran wins 'Shape of You' copyright dispute