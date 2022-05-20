Fil-Am rapper Saweetie gets real about mental health, life hacks

Saweetie, a singer, rapper, songwriter, social media influencer and occasional actress, was born Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper in California. Her father is the Black American former football player Johnny Harper and her mother is the beautiful Filipino model Trinidad Valentin. Photo from Saweetie's official Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American rapper Saweetie shared her life hacks to taking care of her mental health and continuing to grow in life, in an interview with People Magazine.

In a clip from "Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women" shared with People, Saweetie imparted how she maintains "the three B's: balance, breaks and boundaries."

"Balance, not only do we work hard, but we need that love, that girl time, that support because if we're always working, we're not watering that other side of us. And I feel like everybody is like plants — we all need to be watered. And if we're not watered we'll wilt," Saweetie said.

She also shared the importance of taking some much-needed rest, saying, "Breaks, I always tell the young entrepreneurs, the young go-getter ... team no sleep? No, that's not cute. No, please get your rest, drink your water, replenish yourself mentally physically, spiritually, all that — cause I've done it before."

She then concluded, "And then boundaries, set your boundaries. I'd have a long workday and if it was someone's birthday, I'd feel like I had to go, but I had to create boundaries. Whether you're mad or not, just know that I love you. I respect you, but I can't do it. Because if I'm drained, I won't be able to serve you — and I love serving people. But those are things that I learned 'cause I was burnt-out."

She also shared her personal experience that made her come up with her life hack.

"I had, like, three mental breakdowns, and I was like ... I'll never get to the point of, 'I can't do this no more' because I thank God for my blessings. But I literally just — I was dying inside."

"I just feel like as artists, you know, we have it tough. I feel like we have all the spotlight on us and people think that it's glamorous when in all actuality there are a lot of difficult things that happen behind the scenes," she said.

RELATED: Fil-Am Saweetie to host MTV EMA 2021