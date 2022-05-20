Bangs Garcia suffers depression away from showbiz limelight

Bangs Garcia in an image posted on Instagram on April 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bangs Garcia revealed that she suffered from depression after getting away from the limelight of showbiz.

In ABS-CBN's "Magandang Buhay," Bangs said she was able to battle through her depression with the sense of inspiration from first born and her husband Lloyd Birchmore.

“Natatakpan yung blues kasi masaya ako sa bagong baby ko, sa bagong buhay ko, bagong lifestyle dun. So, medyo nawala iyon,” she said.

She, however, said that when her second child was born, she suffered depression again.

“Itong pangalawa ko, doon ako tinamaan ng depression. ‘Tapos nag-pandemic pa, na-realize ko, sabi ko, ‘Hindi ako puwedeng maging housewife talaga’. I’m so used to having a fast-paced life here. Every day ang dami kong activities,” she said.

“One day lagari ako—taping ‘tapos may show ka pa sa mall, sa probinsiya. Parang kung saan-saan… Workaholic talaga ako. Hindi ako sanay ng ganoon [domesticated],” she added.

The former Kapamilya star said that she’s happy now that she tried video blogging.

“So, buti na lang somehow, nakahanap ako ng outlet, which is vlogging,” she said.

She currently has over 237,000 subscibers on YouTube.

