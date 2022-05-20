KC Concepcion finishes filming Hollywood movie 'Asian Persuasion'

Actress KC Concepcion in an image posted on Instagram on February 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion announced that she’s done shooting her Hollywood film “Asian Persuasion.”

In her Instagram account, KC posted a photo of her in New York inviting her fans to watch her comeback movie after a long showbiz hiatus.

“After 2 months of living and working in NYC, we finally wrapped our film @asianpersuasionfilm!!!” KC wrote as a caption.

“Excited for you guys to see it! Visited @hillsongnyc for the first time to thank God for everythinggg,” she added.

KC will join other Asian celebrities in the cast, such as Filipino-American Hollywood actor Dante Basco. Other cast members include Kevin Kreider, Paolo Montalban, Scarlett Sher, Celia Au, Geneva Carr and Jax Bacani.

In "Asian Persuasion," Concepcion plays the lead female character of Avery, who's the ex-wife of Mickey, a chef played by Filipino-American actor Dante Basco.

The story centers how Mickey tries to re-pursue his ex-wife, just to evade alimony payments by scheming with his best friend Caspian, who's played by Kevin Kreider.

KC’s role was originally intended for Toni Gonzaga, who was unable to take on the project due to schedule conflicts.

Other Filipino personalities included in the film are Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.Ap, Yam Concepcion, Rachel Alejandro, Rex Navarrete, and Tony Labrusca.

The project is the directorial debut of Tony Award-winning producer Jhett Tolentino, with screenplay written by Mike Ang.

Meanwhile, the screenplay is written by New York-based Mike Ang, who owns Brooklyn-based agency Planet X, which is also the executive production partner on the film

