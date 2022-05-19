^

Julia Barretto to Josh Garcia: Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 19, 2022 | 1:34pm
JoshLia as seen in 'Paubaya'
Moira Dela Torre via YouTube, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto reiterated her advice to ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia to not be in a relationship and just enjoy being single.

In her interview with Boy Abunda in his "Who are you when no one’s watching” YouTube series, Julia shared she and Joshua will have a reunion movie this year.

“I want to do films [this year]. I am going to be doing a movie also with Josh under Black Sheep this year,” she said.

She also shared snippets of her recent conversations with her ex-beau.

"Ako tinatanong ko, ‘How are you? May girlfriend ka na ba? Huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend,’” she added.

Julia explained why she doesn't want Joshua to have a girlfriend.

“Sabi niya sa akin, ‘Bakit ba ayaw mo akong magka-girlfriend?’ Sabi ko, ‘Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend. Enjoy this. Enjoy what you have now.’ He’s young. He’s in his prime. He’s a brilliant actor. It’s not the time to be limited right now,” she said.

Julia explained why she and Joshua remained friends despite of their breakup.

“I think one of the things that I really appreciate about him is he respects Ge (Gerald Anderson) a lot. That says a lot about Josh as well and how much he’s grown and matured. He respects Ge and that means a lot to me,” she said.

It will be recalled that Julia first told Joshua not to be in a relationship too back in April 2021. Julia and Joshua broke up in 2019.

They last starred in the emotional music video of Moira's "Paubaya" in February 2021.

RELATED: 'Wag ka muna mag-girlfriend': Julia Barretto gives advice to ex-flame Joshua Garcia

