Ian Veneracion turns â€˜40â€™ in showbiz, entrusts career to Ogie Alcasid

Ian Veneracion turns ‘40’ in showbiz, entrusts career to Ogie Alcasid

MANILA, Philippines — On his 40th year in showbiz, Ian Veneracion has decided to sign up with Ogie Alcasid’s talent management company ATeam.

By entrusting his career to the OPM icon, the 47-year-old actor said he’d be able to experience more creative freedom, especially as he intends to proactively explore his musical side.

“The bulk of the decisions that I have to make and stuff that I have to think about, they will handle those things. With that, I have more time to think of other things, like concepts for concerts or movies or documentaries, for example, this or that, and connecting people,” said Ian during a recent presscon where he was joined by his new manager Ogie.

“It’s such a big help for any artist and you can just hone your craft and see the creative possibilities. An artist should be that way, focusing on creativity, and then have a bunch of people supporting you (in the decision-making) if something is feasible and for the business aspect of it. I am very grateful to ATeam for their support in all aspects of my career.”

Ian has been longtime friends with Ogie, who either has collaborated with him on stage or produced his past shows such as Ian In Color, Pajamajam and Virtually Yours: Kilabotitos (with Ogie).

Going by the actor’s answers, it appeared that it was even the veteran singer-composer who first took a chance on him as a concert artist.

“I was shocked because when I went into singing — because I’m not known to be a singer, I’m really an actor my whole life — I was so flattered that Ogie, an accomplished singer and songwriter, believed in me, and actually put money into producing a concert for me,” he recalled.

“Of course, it’s hard to get the trust of those who are already up there. I’m just so happy that they welcomed me in the music industry with open arms. Our singing idols, laging ‘pag-nakikita ko sila, sasabihin nila, ‘Oh Ian, you’re doing music now, congrats.’ Sobrang welcoming. Of course, that’s (reception) very influential because I’m just new to music,” he added.

Nevertheless, amid this latest career development, Ian considers Ogie more as a friend than his manager.

Photo from Ogie Alcasid’s Facebook page The actor-musician is welcomed by fellow artists at ATeam, the full-service talent and event management company owned by Ogie (first row, second from right).

“Actually, with Ogie and I, we never discuss work. We just talk about music all the time. Music and golf. That’s it. And then when it comes to work, I talk to the other people (at ATeam) depending on my needs.”

When asked about his contract stipulations, Ian quipped, “Kasama sa contract namin na kapag nag-reincarnate ako, kasama pa rin nila ako.”

On a serious note, however, he noted that he joined Ogie’s ATeam out of a mutual desire to work with each other.

“In fact, at any point when one of us is not satisfied, we’re not bound to force it, yung ganun, because it’s out of friendship. So, it’s very light. The partnership is there because we both want it,” Ian stressed.

As for Ogie, he said it was a slow process before their friendship turned into a manager-talent relationship. “We are so honored to have an A-list artist as our client,” he said.

He described Ian as a very “collaborative” artist and a certified multi-hyphenate with four decades worth of showbiz work . “He’s a painter, an artista, an action star and a musician, which is one thing he really wants to keep exploring. He enjoys it.”

Ian started in the entertainment industry as a child star in the ‘80s sitcom Joey and Son (with veteran comedian Joey de Leon) before becoming a matinee idol and then, favorite leading man.

“It is his 40 years in showbiz,” Ogie said of Ian, “but, you know, the first time we actually approached him — I don’t remember the year — we were really approaching him more on what he wanted to do with his music career.

“Because with the movies, TV and acting, even if he’s asleep, kaya gawin ni Ian yan, he already knows how things work there. But with music, which I see that he really wants to do, that was where we wanted to come in and help him fulfill his dreams.”

Ogie also praised Ian for daring to pursue his other interests outside of acting.

“He’s a very, very accomplished actor, but when it comes to music, I think he’s just scratching the surface. We’re excited to see where this is taking him. As long as you won’t stop, Ian, keep going with what you want to do,” Ogie advised.

“You know, in Hollywood, there are actors who are touring, such as the likes of Kevin Bacon, as musicians,” he pointed out while saying that contrary to what others might think, their music career is not a fallback because “they don’t need a fallback. They just want to do it … because it’s good for the soul.”

“These are things that, as an artist, you want to explore. Even if si Ian, hindi na batang-bata (he’s not that young anymore), he’s still willing to jump and do the things he wants to do. And I think everyone should do that while you still can.”

Ian, who in 2019 was named arts ambassador by National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) for his work in the visual arts, related it to his decision to do art like his father, the popular painter Roy Veneracion.

“Just like in painting, there are certain things you want to express in color, texture and stuff, so you paint. But kikita ka ba sa painting na yun? Baka hindi. Kasi ‘pag natapos mo, gusto mo ba ibenta? Baka hindi na. It’s just a personal expression. It’s food for the soul,” Ian said.

To which Ogie, turning on his talent-manager mode, quipped, “But dito yayaman ka. At ang importante, yayaman din ako (laughter).”

One thing is certain, expect more music from Ian in the coming months. He already produced a new song titled Ninuno, a big rock number inspired by the Manila Sound of the ‘70s. He co-wrote it with Iean Iñigo.

“The intention here was I was missing the sound of Juan dela Cruz. But, of course at that time, iba yung technology, the microphones were different, the studio was different. I wanted to do something like that, so at the start of the song, there’s feedback, there’s amp, as well as mixing, inaalagaan namin. Medyo raw, pero malinis. That was the inspiration,” Ian said.

According to the actor, the song is also a “call” to those that came before us — the ninuno or ancestors — to send us their sense of honor, courage and respect for others.

“It’s basically about my need to go back to our roots. So, it’s like reminding and (sending) questions to myself, mula sa mga ninuno natin — I think we come from a bloodline of warriors — paano tayo nag-progress, ano ba talaga nangyayari, you know, it throws a lot of questions there,” he explained.

Tucked inside the song is a message against victim mentality.

“Self-image is important for me. You should see yourself as a hero, instead of seeing yourself as a victim. You have the same struggles, but (you can see them) from a different perspective. You’ll struggle with poverty, this and that, but if you see them as like you’re slaying dragons, it’s meaningful. Even if you’re suffering, it’s meaningful,” he reflected.

“But when you see yourself as a victim, ang hirap because kahit yung araw, magrereklamo ka or kakagatin ka lang ng lamok, parang ang hirap-hirap na. You can have the same circumstances but just because of your mindset, from hero to victim, it’s such a different experience.”

He hinted that his future music will see him delve more into the great OPM sounds and artists of yore, or as he put it, “the ancestors of Filipino music.”

“Recently lang din ako na-educate sa sariling atin na tugtugan. Tayong mga Pilipino magaling sa music, kahit magpunta ka sa mga cruise ships, hotels sa ibang bansa puro Pilipino yung mga banda. But most of the time, our introduction to music is foreign music. That’s why binabalikan ko saan ba tayo nag simula, yung mga ninuno natin sa musika. I’d like to explore music in that aspect.”

In support of his brand-new single, which is available on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes Store, Ian will hold the Ninuno: A Thank You Concert in Iloilo on Independence Day, June 12, at the West Visayas State University Cultural Center (contact 0927-1277356 for ticket info). He was also recently in the province to shoot the action series, A Love To Kill, with Joel Torre and Andrea Torres for release on Netflix.