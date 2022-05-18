My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

MANILA, Philippines — We're back to rocking like the 2000s.

Rock bands My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy are among the headliners of the 2022 Music Midtown Festival to be held this September in Atlanta, Georgia alongside rapper Future and singer Jack White.

Other musical acts performing at the festival inlude Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix and 2 Chainz.

"Music Midtown remains a monumental music festival that brings a diverse lineup of the biggest names in music year-after-year," said Live Nation Atlanta President Peter Conlon.

This comes on the heels of My Chemical Romance releasing "The Foundations of Decay," their first song release in eight years. The band members disbanded in 2013, but have had reunion plans delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band is also among a multitude of acts that will perform at the When We Were Young music festival in October in Las Vegas, featuring artists like Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Boys Like Girls, Mayday Parade, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The All-American Rejects, The Maine, Dashboard Confessional, among others.

Fall Out Boy, on the other hand, last released an album in 2018 entitled "Mania," and are still a crowd favorite for their hits such as "Sugar, We're Goin' Down," "Thnk fr th Mmrs," "I Don't Care," "My Song Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)," and "Centuries."

