Apple Music Live to debut with Harry Styles concert livestream

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles waves to the audience after performing during the BRIT Awards 2020 ceremony and live show in London on February 18, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Apple Music will begin livestreaming several concerts of top artists in their brand new series entitled "Apple Music Live," starting with former One Direction member and Grammy winner Harry Styles.

According to the company, this initiative is to "give the biggest stars in music the biggest possible platform to flaunt how they connect with audiences and how their songs translate to live performance."

Styles' “One Night Only in New York” concert taking place at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Friday, May 20 at 9 p.m. EST (9 a.m. on Saturday, Philippine time) will be available for streaming for Apple Music subscribers in 167 countries, free of charge.

The concert coincides with the release of Styles' newest album "Harry's House" which includes the single "As It Was," currently the the most streamed track on Spotify within 24 hours by a male artist.

Styles performed "As It Was" live for the first time, along with two other songs from the album "Boyfriends" and "Late Night Talking" apart from his other chart-toppers, when he headlined the 2022 Coachella Festival where he also performed with Shania Twain and Lizzo.

Tickets for “One Night Only in New York” were sold for $25 (P1,300) including taxes and additional fees, but only for a limited audience. After the premiere the stream will replay on May 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST (midnight of May 23, Philippine time) and on May 26 at 4:00 p.m. BST (11 p.m. Philippine time).

RELATED: Harry Styles' 'As It Was' breaks world record for Spotify male artist