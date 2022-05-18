Elizabeth Olsen reveals she's yet to meet Marvel co-star John Krasinski

Scarlet Witch’s scenes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness don’t just leave the audience baffled at her actions, they are also the most emotionally impactful. With Elizabeth perfecting and enjoying her role, she says during our one-on-one chat (below) that it is the film, where Scarlet comes into fruition.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she's never met Marvel co-star John Krasinski in person yet, despite appearing together in the same scene in the movie.

Elizabeth took Vanity Fair's lie detector test, and upon answering one of the questions, she shared that he's actually never met John personally yet. John plays Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in the latest Marvel film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" while Elizabeth stars in the film as Wanda Maximoff.

"Do you think this man is the smartest man alive?" the interviewer asked Elizabeth, showing her a photo of John.

"No," Elizabeth answered in jest, "I don't know him, though."

"You don't know him at all?" the interviewer responded seemingly surprised.

"I don't think so, no I've never met him," the actress said.

"You were in the same movie," the interviewer said, to which Elizabeth repeated she's never met him, while turning to the man reading the lie detector for some assurance.

"She's coming out truthful," the man said.

Marvel has always been known for keeping their plots private, even going as far as giving their actors fake scenes, or just not telling them important aspects of the storyline.

