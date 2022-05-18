^

Entertainment

Elizabeth Olsen reveals she's yet to meet Marvel co-star John Krasinski

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 1:29pm
Elizabeth Olsen reveals she's yet to meet Marvel co-star John Krasinski
Scarlet Witch’s scenes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness don’t just leave the audience baffled at her actions, they are also the most emotionally impactful. With Elizabeth perfecting and enjoying her role, she says during our one-on-one chat (below) that it is the film, where Scarlet comes into fruition.
Marvel Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she's never met Marvel co-star John Krasinski in person yet, despite appearing together in the same scene in the movie.

Elizabeth took Vanity Fair's lie detector test, and upon answering one of the questions, she shared that he's actually never met John personally yet. John plays Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in the latest Marvel film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" while Elizabeth stars in the film as Wanda Maximoff.

"Do you think this man is the smartest man alive?" the interviewer asked Elizabeth, showing her a photo of John. 

"No," Elizabeth answered in jest, "I don't know him, though."

"You don't know him at all?" the interviewer responded seemingly surprised. 

"I don't think so, no I've never met him," the actress said. 

"You were in the same movie," the interviewer said, to which Elizabeth repeated she's never met him, while turning to the man reading the lie detector for some assurance. 

"She's coming out truthful," the man said. 

Marvel has always been known for keeping their plots private, even going as far as giving their actors fake scenes, or just not telling them important aspects of the storyline. 

RELATED: Horrific madness: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' review

MARVEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

By Marane A. Plaza | 23 hours ago
TV and film director Laurenti Dyogi expressed in a recent press conference that he is not hoping anymore for the renewal...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she experienced a "one-night stand" but said that the guy eventually became...
Entertainment
fbtw
Netizens defend sighting of Xian Lim, Barbie Imperial at Davao Oriental hotel

Netizens defend sighting of Xian Lim, Barbie Imperial at Davao Oriental hotel

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Rumors quickly erupted, then were subsequently squashed, after a photo of actors Xiam Lim and Barbie Imperial together in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star power no more? The impact of celebrity endorsements amid disinformation in 2022 polls

Star power no more? The impact of celebrity endorsements amid disinformation in 2022 polls

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Star power does not look like it used to in the days. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
"Kakampink" Pokwang and "Uniteam" supporter Andrew E crossed paths in Boracay. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Apple Music Live to debut with Harry Styles concert livestream

Apple Music Live to debut with Harry Styles concert livestream

By Kristofer Purnell | 28 minutes ago
Apple Music will begin livestreaming several concerts of top artists in their brand new series entitled "Apple Music Live,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin headline series together for first pairing; 'Franseth' trends on Twitter

Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin headline series together for first pairing; 'Franseth' trends on Twitter

By Marane A. Plaza | 28 minutes ago
The love team pairing of Francine Diaz and Seth Federlin will be tested for the first time with their new drama series "Dirty...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Spider-Man' movies director Jon Watts to helm new 'Star Wars' series

'Spider-Man' movies director Jon Watts to helm new 'Star Wars' series

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Director Jon Watts will be moving from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a galaxy far, far away after being tapped to create...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marvel's 'She-Hulk' debuts new trailer, title and release date

Marvel's 'She-Hulk' debuts new trailer, title and release date

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Marvel Studios has finally released the trailer of its upcoming series "She-Hulk" starring Tatiana Maslany of "Orphan Black"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Depp lawyers wrap up cross-examination of Amber Heard

Depp lawyers wrap up cross-examination of Amber Heard

4 hours ago
Lawyers for Johnny Depp wrapped up their grilling of his ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday after seeking to portray...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with