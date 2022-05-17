^

Netizens defend sighting of Xian Lim, Barbie Imperial at Davao Oriental hotel

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 5:40pm
Netizens defend sighting of Xian Lim, Barbie Imperial at Davao Oriental hotel
Xian Lim and Barbie Imperial at the Hotel Rosario Mati
Facebook / Hotel Rosario Mati

MANILA, Philippines — Rumors quickly erupted, then were subsequently squashed, after a photo of actors Xiam Lim and Barbie Imperial together in a hotel lobby in Davao Oriental went viral.

The Facebook page of Hotel Rosario Mati, located in Mati City, Davao Oriental, posted the picture on May 15, 2022 thanking the actors for their stay.

Some Internet users quickly jumped to assumptions and began tagging Xian's girlfriend and fellow actor Kim Chiu in the comments.

RELATED: Xian Lim keeps his word to play more engaging characters

However, others were quick to clarify that Xian and Barbie were in the city by the invitation of a local ticket to participate in a miting de avance held last May 7, two days before Filipinos headed to the polls to vote.

Other individuals that were at the miting de avance in Mati City were the band High Intensity, No Direction from Showtime, Puellasus, Rapsody, and other local acts.

Several celebrities have also stayed at Hotel Rosario Mati over the years, including actors Bela Padilla and Tony Labrusca, vlogger Ivana Alawi, singer Darren Espanto, and Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados.

RELATED: Barbie Imperial admits waiting for Diego Loyzaga, says she's moved on

BARBIE IMPERIAL

XIAN LIM
