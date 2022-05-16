^

Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, Demi-Leigh Tebow raise awareness on clefts

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 16, 2022 | 7:57pm
MANILA, Philippines —  Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere and Demi-Leigh Tebow helped bring awareness about clefts as they continue their advocacy work with Smile Train.

Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization, welcomed the three former Miss Universe titleholders before their hosting duties for Miss Universe Philippines 2022. The three beauty queens met with some beneficiaries of Smile Train.

“Smile Train is grateful for the unwavering support given by the Miss Universe queens and the Miss Universe Organization. The impact they have globally and their genuine compassion towards our patients are vital to further our cause,” said Smile Train South East Asia Vice President, Kimmy Coseteng-Flaviano.

“With their support, we hope to reach more patients and families so that we can continue to provide them with the care that they need.”

In the Philippines, Smile Train has continued to provide comprehensive cleft care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 until April 2021, Smile Train has supported 5,490 cleft surgeries in the Philippines. In addition, Smile Train recently bagged recognitions from peers in the communications industry from the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP); Silver Anvil Award and in the Asia-Pacific (Gold) Stevie Awards 2022 with the launch of the country’s first Filipino mobile Smile Train Speech App and the Virtual Telehealth Program. 

To refer a patient in need in the Philippines, you may visit smiletrain.ph/get-help for assistance.

RELATED: 5 Miss Universe queens reunite for Miss Universe Philippines 2022

