^

Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo wins big at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 16, 2022 | 4:40pm
Olivia Rodrigo wins big at Billboard Music Awards 2022
Olivia Rodrigo in her acceptance speech on March 2, 2022.
Billboard via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American pop music star Olivia Rodrigo won big at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 (US time).

The "Driver's License" singer took home seven awards: Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for her debut album “Sour.”

Despite being absent at the event, the Disney actress gathered the most wins of the night among the nominated artists across 62 categories in all genres of music.

Drake is also as one of the top-winning stars of the evening, copping the Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist awards.

Also noteworthy is Ye, formerly Kanye West, winning the Top Christian Artist for the first time, and Top Gospel Artist and Top Gospel Song for the third year in a row. This is Ye’s second time winning Top Gospel Album.

Doja Cat had four wins, including Top R&B Artist. She also won Top R&B Female Artist for the second year in a row.

Taylor Swift, for her part, nabbed four wins: the Top Country Album for the third time, Top Billboard 200 Artist for the fifth time, Top Country Artist for the third time and Top Country Female Artist for the first time. These wins bring her Billboard Music Awards total to 29, making her the second winnest artist of all time following Drake.

Here is the list of winners below, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Top Artist - Drake
Top New Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist - Drake
Top Female Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group - BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist - Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist - BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist - Ed Sheeran
Top Tour - The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist - Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist - The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist - Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour - Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist - Drake
Top Rap Male Artist - Drake
Top Rap Female Artist - Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour - Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist - Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist - Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist - Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group - Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour - Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Top Rock Artist - Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour - The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist - Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist - Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist - Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group - Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Tour - Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist - Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist - Ye
Top Gospel Artist - Ye
Top Billboard 200 Album - Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Top Soundtrack - Encanto
Top R&B Album - Doja Cat, Planet Her
Top Rap Album - Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Top Country Album - Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Top Rock Album - Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy
Top Latin Album - Karol G, KG0516
Top Dance/Electronic Album - Illenium, Fallen Embers
Top Christian Album - Ye, Donda
Top Gospel Album - Ye, Donda
Top Hot 100 Song - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Top Streaming Song - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Top Selling Song - BTS, "Butter"
Top Radio Song - Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Top Collaboration - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Top Billboard Global 200 Song - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Top Viral Song - Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Top R&B Song - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Top Rap Song - Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Top Country Song - Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Top Rock Song - Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Top Latin Song - Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"
Top Dance/Electronic Song - Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix"
Top Christian Song - Ye, "Hurricane"
Top Gospel Song - Ye, "Hurricane"

RELATED: Filipina Power: Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Rodrigo bond over 'High School Musical' connection at Met Gala 2022

OLIVIA RODRIGO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I'm not yet dead': Kris Aquino sets record straight on health status

'I'm not yet dead': Kris Aquino sets record straight on health status

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
'Queen of all Media' Kris Aquino updated netizens about her health status through an Instagram video earlier today, clearing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrities who won and lost in 2022 polls

Celebrities who won and lost in 2022 polls

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
As the election returns of the May 9, 2022 polls are almost 100 percent transmitted, the results as to who won in the national...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Charo Santos enjoys life in retirement

How Charo Santos enjoys life in retirement

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Charo Santos-Concio appeared to have cracked the code on how to live a happy retirement life.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get 'legally' married

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get 'legally' married

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 hours ago
Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 musician Travis Barker reportedly got married in Santa Barbara, California,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julie Anne San Jose gets confidence boost from &lsquo;happy heart&rsquo;

Julie Anne San Jose gets confidence boost from ‘happy heart’

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
“Very happy” is how Julie Anne San Jose described the current status of her heart.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Gwen Stefani returns to 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani returns to 'The Voice'

By Jan Milo Severo | 26 minutes ago
International singer Gwen Stefani is returning to the "The Voice." 
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelica Panganiban gives glimpse of baby's underwater-themed room

Angelica Panganiban gives glimpse of baby's underwater-themed room

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban gave a glimpse of the underwater-themed nursery room for her baby with non-showbiz...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cash incentives await SEA Games medalists

Cash incentives await SEA Games medalists

1 hour ago
Cash incentives for medal-performing athletes will flow from the coffers of the Philippine Sports Commission after the 31st...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards attends 'Stranger Things 4' red carpet premiere in New York

Alden Richards attends 'Stranger Things 4' red carpet premiere in New York

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards attended the red-carpet premiere of Netflix series "Stranger Things 4" in New York. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Camila Cabello joins new season of 'The Voice' as coach

Camila Cabello joins new season of 'The Voice' as coach

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
Pop star Camila Cabello is going to join hit singing competition "The Voice" as a coach.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with