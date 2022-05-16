Olivia Rodrigo wins big at Billboard Music Awards 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American pop music star Olivia Rodrigo won big at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 (US time).

The "Driver's License" singer took home seven awards: Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for her debut album “Sour.”

Despite being absent at the event, the Disney actress gathered the most wins of the night among the nominated artists across 62 categories in all genres of music.

Drake is also as one of the top-winning stars of the evening, copping the Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist awards.

Also noteworthy is Ye, formerly Kanye West, winning the Top Christian Artist for the first time, and Top Gospel Artist and Top Gospel Song for the third year in a row. This is Ye’s second time winning Top Gospel Album.

Doja Cat had four wins, including Top R&B Artist. She also won Top R&B Female Artist for the second year in a row.

Taylor Swift, for her part, nabbed four wins: the Top Country Album for the third time, Top Billboard 200 Artist for the fifth time, Top Country Artist for the third time and Top Country Female Artist for the first time. These wins bring her Billboard Music Awards total to 29, making her the second winnest artist of all time following Drake.

Here is the list of winners below, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Top Artist - Drake

Top New Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist - Drake

Top Female Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group - BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist - BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist - Ed Sheeran

Top Tour - The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist - Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist - The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist - Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour - Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist - Drake

Top Rap Male Artist - Drake

Top Rap Female Artist - Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour - Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist - Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group - Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour - Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist - Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour - The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist - Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist - Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist - Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group - Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour - Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist - Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist - Ye

Top Gospel Artist - Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album - Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack - Encanto

Top R&B Album - Doja Cat, Planet Her

Top Rap Album - Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Top Country Album - Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)

Top Rock Album - Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album - Karol G, KG0516

Top Dance/Electronic Album - Illenium, Fallen Embers

Top Christian Album - Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album - Ye, Donda

Top Hot 100 Song - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Top Streaming Song - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Top Selling Song - BTS, "Butter"

Top Radio Song - Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

Top Collaboration - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Top Billboard Global 200 Song - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Top Viral Song - Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Top R&B Song - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"

Top Rap Song - Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

Top Country Song - Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Top Rock Song - Måneskin, "Beggin'"

Top Latin Song - Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"

Top Dance/Electronic Song - Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix"

Top Christian Song - Ye, "Hurricane"

Top Gospel Song - Ye, "Hurricane"

