^

Entertainment

'My fave leading man': Marian Rivera pens sweet message to husband, co-star Dingdong Dantes

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 14, 2022 | 4:16pm
'My fave leading man': Marian Rivera pens sweet message to husband, co-star Dingdong Dantes
Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, also known as "DongYan.
Cignal / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes' new sitcom "Jose and Maria's Bonggang Villa" will be their first acting project together in a decade, and the actress had a few sweet words for her real-life partner.

Marian posted on Instagram a cute photo of her with Dingdong accompanied by a caption that began with, "To my fave leading man on and off cam, finally after 10 years we’re working together again in a show!"

The actress added that it was always her dream to do a sitcom, and "Jose and Maria's Bonggang Villa" is particularly special as she gets to do it with her husband.

The couple last acted together in the teleserye "My Beloved" which ran from February to June of 2012, though Dingdong had a special participation in "Encantadia" as Prinsipe Raquim where Marian played Ynang Reyna Mine-a in the fantasy series.

Marian and Dingdong, popularly known as DongYan, have been married since December 2014 and have two kids, six-year-old Zia and three-year-old Sixto.

Starring in "Jose and Maria's Bonggang Villa" with Marian and Dingdong are Benjie Paras, Shamaine Buencamino, Pinky Amador and Pekto.

RELATED: Pandemic has taught Marian Rivera ‘more patience’

DINGDONG DANTES

MARIAN RIVERA

MARIAN RIVERA AND DINGDONG DANTES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Michael V pens poem for Bongbong Marcos

Michael V pens poem for Bongbong Marcos

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso comedian Michael V penned a poem for upcoming President Bongbong Marcos after partial results showed he’s leading...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrities and elections: A completely different red carpet

Celebrities and elections: A completely different red carpet

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
These recent elections seem to stand apart from past celebrity participation in politics, never has the Filipino people seen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
After his confirmed breakup for the nth time with content creator Zeinab Harake, rapper Skusta Clee shared his regret about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
After his confirmed breakup for the nth time with content creator Zeinab Harake, rapper Skusta Clee shared his regret about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Tyler Hoechlin to reprise 'Teen Wolf' character in upcoming movie

Tyler Hoechlin to reprise 'Teen Wolf' character in upcoming movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 43 minutes ago
The upcoming "Teen Wolf" film, a continuation of the MTV television series loosely based on the 1984 film starring Michael...
Entertainment
fbtw
My Chemical Romance releases their first song in 8 years

My Chemical Romance releases their first song in 8 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Rock band My Chemical Romance surprised the music world upon the release of a brand new song, their first song since they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual encourages fans to be compassionate amid election results

Piolo Pascual encourages fans to be compassionate amid election results

By MJ Marfori | 16 hours ago
Piolo Pascual encourages fans to be compassionate amid election resultsAfter all that post-election anxiety or high, celebrities...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong and Marian fulfill dream project

Dingdong and Marian fulfill dream project

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
The long wait to see and savor once again Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera’s onscreen chemistry is finally over.
Entertainment
fbtw
Meet Anees, Philippines current No. 1 selling singer

Meet Anees, Philippines current No. 1 selling singer

By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
I had been wondering for days now about Anees.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with