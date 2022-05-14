'My fave leading man': Marian Rivera pens sweet message to husband, co-star Dingdong Dantes

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes' new sitcom "Jose and Maria's Bonggang Villa" will be their first acting project together in a decade, and the actress had a few sweet words for her real-life partner.

Marian posted on Instagram a cute photo of her with Dingdong accompanied by a caption that began with, "To my fave leading man on and off cam, finally after 10 years we’re working together again in a show!"

The actress added that it was always her dream to do a sitcom, and "Jose and Maria's Bonggang Villa" is particularly special as she gets to do it with her husband.

The couple last acted together in the teleserye "My Beloved" which ran from February to June of 2012, though Dingdong had a special participation in "Encantadia" as Prinsipe Raquim where Marian played Ynang Reyna Mine-a in the fantasy series.

Marian and Dingdong, popularly known as DongYan, have been married since December 2014 and have two kids, six-year-old Zia and three-year-old Sixto.

Starring in "Jose and Maria's Bonggang Villa" with Marian and Dingdong are Benjie Paras, Shamaine Buencamino, Pinky Amador and Pekto.

RELATED: Pandemic has taught Marian Rivera ‘more patience’