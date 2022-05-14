Tyler Hoechlin to reprise 'Teen Wolf' character in upcoming movie

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming "Teen Wolf" film, a continuation of the MTV television series loosely based on the 1984 film starring Michael J. Fox, has added to its cast a familiar face in Tyler Hoechlin.

Hoechlin played Derek Hale in the show that ran from 2011 to 2017 and was initially not part of the returning cast when Paramount+ announced that they would be continuing the story in movie form.

In addition to acting Hoechlin will also be a co-producer like returning star Tyler Posey, who portrays the protagonist Scott McCall.

Other returning stars include Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley and Melissa Ponzio. Fan favorites Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho have not been disclosed to be part of the project, though Paramount says "additional names" will be announced.

"Teen Wolf The Movie" sees the return of werewolves, banshees, hellhounds and more supernatural creatures to Beacon Hills, and Posey's Scott must united friends and allies against a brand new threat that poses danger.

Hoechlin currently stars as DC Comics' iconic hero Superman in the CW series "Superman & Lois" in the so-called Arrowverse.

