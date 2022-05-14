^

Entertainment

Tyler Hoechlin to reprise 'Teen Wolf' character in upcoming movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 14, 2022 | 4:03pm
Tyler Hoechlin to reprise 'Teen Wolf' character in upcoming movie
Tyler Hoechlin in "Teen Wolf"
MTV

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming "Teen Wolf" film, a continuation of the MTV television series loosely based on the 1984 film starring Michael J. Fox, has added to its cast a familiar face in Tyler Hoechlin.

Hoechlin played Derek Hale in the show that ran from 2011 to 2017 and was initially not part of the returning cast when Paramount+ announced that they would be continuing the story in movie form.

In addition to acting Hoechlin will also be a co-producer like returning star Tyler Posey, who portrays the protagonist Scott McCall.

Other returning stars include Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley and Melissa Ponzio. Fan favorites Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho have not been disclosed to be part of the project, though Paramount says "additional names" will be announced.

"Teen Wolf The Movie" sees the return of werewolves, banshees, hellhounds and more supernatural creatures to Beacon Hills, and Posey's Scott must united friends and allies against a brand new threat that poses danger.

Hoechlin currently stars as DC Comics' iconic hero Superman in the CW series "Superman & Lois" in the so-called Arrowverse.

RELATED: Teen Wolf star Tyler Hoechlin: The staying power of the supernatural genre

TEEN WOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Michael V pens poem for Bongbong Marcos

Michael V pens poem for Bongbong Marcos

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso comedian Michael V penned a poem for upcoming President Bongbong Marcos after partial results showed he’s leading...
Entertainment
fbtw
Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
After his confirmed breakup for the nth time with content creator Zeinab Harake, rapper Skusta Clee shared his regret about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
After his confirmed breakup for the nth time with content creator Zeinab Harake, rapper Skusta Clee shared his regret about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled

Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
GMA Network gave a sneak peek of actor Alden Richards as 'Good Boy' in "Start Up PH," the Philippine adaptation of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled

Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
GMA Network gave a sneak peek of actor Alden Richards as 'Good Boy' in "Start Up PH," the Philippine adaptation of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Piolo Pascual encourages fans to be compassionate amid election results

Piolo Pascual encourages fans to be compassionate amid election results

By MJ Marfori | 16 hours ago
Piolo Pascual encourages fans to be compassionate amid election resultsAfter all that post-election anxiety or high, celebrities...
Entertainment
fbtw
Meet Anees, Philippines current No. 1 selling singer

Meet Anees, Philippines current No. 1 selling singer

By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
I had been wondering for days now about Anees.
Entertainment
fbtw
Solenn Heussaff ready to have a second baby

Solenn Heussaff ready to have a second baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Kapuso actress Solenn Heussaff has shared that she is ready to have a second baby with her husband Nico Bolzico after their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hayden Panettiere to reprise role for 'Scream 6,' first project since 2018

Hayden Panettiere to reprise role for 'Scream 6,' first project since 2018

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Hayden Panettiere will reprise her role as fan favorite Kirby Reed from the fourth "Scream" movie in the upcoming sixth entry...
Entertainment
fbtw
Wish 107.5 returns to stage with love letter-based concert

Wish 107.5 returns to stage with love letter-based concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Wish 107.5 FM and KDR Music House successfully went back to the live concert scene recently with “Wish Date” at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with