Piolo Pascual encourages fans to be compassionate amid election results

Piolo on his TV5 mini-series Dear God: ‘We always need an anchor, so when it was pitched to me by direk Richard Ibasco Arellano, I said yes right away because you will learn something from this when it comes to soul and spiritual searching. I play a doctor, who is very career driven and has forgotten his responsibility as a father.’

Piolo Pascual encourages fans to be compassionate amid election resultsAfter all that post-election anxiety or high, celebrities gear back to their core, which is to entertain. As passionate as he is with his craft, trust the Philippines’ top heartthrob extraordinaire, Piolo Pascual, to save the day and inspire the common showbiz-loving folk. Piolo seems to have a bank of content, and his latest offering is entitled Dear God.

We had a chat with Papa Pi at the height of the elections and despite his busy schedule, he accommodated our chat as he shared how he accepted the TV5 project immediately.

“We always need an anchor, so Dear God, when it was pitched to me by direk Richard Ibasco Arellano, I said yes right away because ito yung mga storya na kapupulutan mo when it comes to soul searching and spiritual searching. And it’s really timely kasi kailangan mo ng may kakapitan and papanuorin, and while we were doing it, alam mo inspired din kami. It’s good to lend your talent for that para at least maka-encourage ka ng mga tao to know where to go and who to go to and para gumanda pakiramdam nila.”

Dear God has a huge billing with Lara Quigaman, Riva Quenery, Sue Ramirez and Denise Laurel, who will be joining Piolo.

Other stars are Harvey Bautista, Desiree del Valle, Boom Labrusca, Criza Taa, Kris Bernal, Joross Gamboa, Vina Morales, Agot Isidro, Ahron Villena, Miko Mel Peñaloza, Ketchup Eusebio, Nikki Valdez, Kathleen Hermosa, Sandino Martin, Ella Cruz, Yayo Aguila, Allan Paule, Alvin Anson, Hero Angeles, Ritz Azul, Pepe Herrera, TJ Valderrama, Tetchie Agbayani, Arron Villaflor and Phoebe Walker.

The mini-series on TV5 is said to run for eight weeks, replacing Maja Salvador’s Niña Niño, and premieres on May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Piolo’s taking on a role of redemption. “I play a doctor na very career-driven, na nakalimutan na niya (yung) responsibility niya bilang tatay and family man until one incident happens or a situation occurs and that’s when he realizes that he needs faith to anchor on at bilang tao, kailangan talaga natin ng tatakbuhan at kailangan,” said he.

Like everyone else, we brushed on the topic of politics as the latest election season saw celebrities becoming most vocal about their candidates. Many of them were also first-time voters and volunteers.

Piolo had made it known that he supported the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan for the highest posts in the land, as well as Ang Probinsyano partylist. Out of all the years that he endorsed politicians, it was his first time to go to sorties and campaign for his bets.

But with the results coming in now and showing who the new presumptive leaders are, Piolo had this to say to his fans, who are as zealous as he is in supporting his own choice whether they’d win or lose.

“We have to stand together kasi maraming oppressed eh. As it is, we live in a hostile world, maraming catastrophe and nangyayari sa paligid natin,” said he, “and if we come together din, there’s hope for change, there’s hope for something better. And we want to be a progressive country and it starts with our president, it starts with our leaders.

“I guess, as a citizen, ito iyong pagkakataon na magagamit natin, iyong boses natin and whatever the outcome may be, gumising na tayo, eh gumising na tayo doon sa pagkakataon na kailangan may gawin tayo hindi iyong nanunuod na lang tayo on the sidelines.

“It’s time to really embrace your culture, embrace who you are and embrace your country and just love it. Lahat naman tayo nakikinabang dito. I just want to encourage everyone to be more compassionate. Iyong pagmamahal mo sa bansa mo dapat lumabas ngayon.”