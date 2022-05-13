^

Entertainment

Wish 107.5 returns to stage with love letter-based concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 5:19pm
Wish 107.5 returns to stage with love letter-based concert

MANILA, Philippines — Wish 107.5 FM and KDR Music House successfully went back to the live concert scene recently with “Wish Date” at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The physical event, which pulled off a love letter-based concert titled "Forever Will Remain," featured The Wishfuls, a vocal quintet of four women and a member of the LGTB community and OPM band I Belong To The Zoo. 

The Wishfuls are the are winners of the online singing contest "Wishcovery." The women are Kimberly Baluzo, Rhea Basco, Louie Anne Culala, and Princess Sevillena. The LGBT member is Ace Bartolome, who is portly, dresses up like a man, and sports a man`s hair cut despite her angelic solid voice. 

They had solo numbers, duets, trios, and chorus of love songs, many of which were popularized by Joey Albert, who was cooing and crooning "hugot" songs in the 80s and 90s before that term was minted by the extremely sentinmental.

Some numbers had back-up dancers. The Wishfuls performed a total of 21 songs, accompanied by Third Avenue band, with Adonis Tabanda as musical director, and Arnold Sanchez as stage director. The full-house audience energetically sang along to much of the repertoire. 

There was no need for a host since the songs were related to the contents of the letter read in voiceover by Dr. Clark. The letter's contents were divided into segments that featured no-dialog re-enactment of the pain and pleasure, thrills and sorrows, joys and fears of being in love.

Wish Date will have its live stream via KDR Music House Youtube channel on May 15, Sunday at 7:00p.m.

