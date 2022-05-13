^

Janno Gibbs loses 4K followers due to political beliefs

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 5:07pm
Janno Gibbs loses 4K followers due to political beliefs
Comedian Janno Gibbs
Janno Gibbs

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Janno Gibbs revealed that he lost thousands of social media followers because of his political views. 

Janno openly supported Vice President Leni Robredo in her presidential bid. 

In his Instagram account, Janno shared he lost 4,000 followers. 

“Simula kagabi, 4K followers na ang nawala sa akin. Dahil sa mga personal kong pananaw sa politika,” he said. 

He also asked Bongbong Marcos' supporters to let him be a “kakampink” and grieve. 

“Sabi n’yo, 'Wag nang bitter.’ Tanggapin nalang na talo na. Move on na. Nung matalo si BBM as VP, nag-move on ba? Tinanggap ba niyo? Hindi. Nagprotesta at nagpa-recount ng 3x,” he said. 

“Talo pa rin. So hayaan niyo kaming maging bitter. Kung nabaliktad ang resulta, pihado bitter din kayo. Let us grieve,” he added. 

