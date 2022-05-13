'No more tears, no more pain': Sharon Cuneta, Gina Alajar pay tribute to long-time friend Fanny Serrano

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharon Cuneta paid tribute to her long-time friend Fanny Serrano who died recently.

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted a photo of Fanny’s coffin showing both their hands.

“The hands that made me feel and look beautiful for over thirty years, even when I didn’t think I did. Thank you, my dearest TF, my Tita Fanny, for your love, friendship, loyalty, and for all the laughter we shared,” Daniel said.

“Thank you for wiping so many tears quietly as they poured from my eyes on so very many occasions over all these three decades. I find peace in that I kept my promise to you. I know you have gone straight to heaven, and I pray that I see and laugh with you again there someday…I love you so very much,” he added.

It can be recalled that the celebrity makeup artist had a "massive stroke" in March 2021, according to the "Megastar."

Meanwhile, actress-director Gina Alajar also took to her social media account to pay tribute to Fanny.

"I want to remember you this way TF… malakas, makuwento, masaya, punong puno ng buhay… you have lived a good life. At ngayon mas lubos ang kaligayahan mo sa piling ng mahal na mahal mong Panginoon at Taga-pagligtas, si Jesus Christ. Ito ang ultimate mong pangarap ang makasama na Siya,” she said.

"Sigurado ako na ang saya-saya sa langit ngayon, there is dancing and singing to welcome you, God’s faithful servant. Wala ka nang sakit, magaling ka na, nakakalakad ka na uli at di mapigilan praising and worshipping God. No more tears, no more pain at nakatira ka na sa mansyon ng ating Panginoon. Mami-miss ka namin dito pero alam ko mas masaya ka sa langit ngayon. As for us, we will wait for the time when we can be together again eternally. I love you. My family loves you TF," she added.

Dubbed as the country's "Beauty Pioneer," Fanny, Felix Fausto Jr. in real life, is behind the looks of the country's biggest stars, including Sharon, Cherie Gil, Lorna Tolentino and Celia Rodriguez. He is also a salon owner, a fashion designer and an actor who appeared in movies and the TV drama series such as "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

