New 'Dragon Ball' movie arriving in cinemas this summer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 1:27pm
Scene from "Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO"
Toei Animation

MANILA, Philippines — "Dragon Ball" fans rejoice, a new movie is coming your way!

The newest entry in the anime franchise, "Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO," is confirmed to have a worldwide theatrical release later this summer after it premieres in Japan on June 11.

Toei Animation, the company that has been producing "Dragon Ball" projects as early as 1986, will have the help of Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Animation in distributing the new film globally.

This is a particularly pivotal venture for Crunchyroll as "Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO" will be their first globally-distributed cinematic release.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Toei Animation to bring fans the latest chapter of 'Dragon Ball Super' to the legion of super fans eager to continue the adventure and to grow the anime audiences who are discovering it for the first time,” said Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini.

"Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO" is the second film in "Dragon Ball's" Super franchise after 2018's "Dragon Ball Super: Broly," which grossed over $120 million (P6.2 billion) at the global box office.

The new movie sees individuals carrying the spirit of the Red Ribbon Army, which had been destroyed by Son Goku, creating Gamma Androids that call themselves "super heroes." But as they attack Piccolo and Gohan, it becomes a cause for the real Super Hero to rise.

The original creator of "Dragon Ball," Akira Toriyama, is involved in the film's production through the story, screenplay and character design whileTetsuro Kodama will be directing.

"Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO" features a voice cast that includes Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa, Ryo Horikawa, Mayumi Tanaka and Aya Hisakawa. The English cast (as the film will be subtitled and dubbed) will be announced soon.

The "Dragon Ball" manga has sold over 260 million copies worldwide since 1984 and has expanded into other forms of media like television animation, movies, games and merchandising. 

RELATED: Filipinos’ nostalgia over Goku of ‘Dragon Ball Z,’ now Tokyo 2020 ambassador

