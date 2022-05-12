^

'I miss your old boobs': Derek Ramsay says as Ellen Adarna gets rid of breast implants

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 1:54pm
'I miss your old boobs': Derek Ramsay says as Ellen Adarna gets rid of breast implants
Celebrity couple Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna
Derek Ramsay via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ellen Adarna revealed that she had her breast implants removed.

In her Instagram account, Ellen posted on her IG story the silicone shells that had been removed from her breasts. 

Ellen said she decided to remove it because of back pain, fatigue and brain fog. 

“Goodbye breast implant illness. I can now breathe properly. Goodbye chronic back pain, fatigue, and brain fog,” she wrote.

From left: Ellen Adarna showing the silicones removed from her breasts; husband Derek's reaction on a cake
Screenshots from Ellen Adarna's Instagram stories

“It was fun while it lasted… The end,” she added.

In a separate post, Ellen shared a video clip showing a cake from her husband Derek Ramsay. In the cake, the text said: "I miss your old boobs."

RELATEDEllen Adarna mistaken for Derek Ramsay's mistress at 1st anniversary road trip

DEREK RAMSAY

ELLEN ADARNA
Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Russia's Rutube video platform remained offline for a second day on Tuesday, after a massive cyberattack knocked...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My heart is still there': Zac Efron is interested in returning to 'High School Musical'

'My heart is still there': Zac Efron is interested in returning to 'High School Musical'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
During the promotions for his upcoming film "Firestarter," Zac Efron was asked if he would be interested in doing a "High...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Take time to process things': Kylie Verzosa gives mental health advice for moving on
Exclusive

'Take time to process things': Kylie Verzosa gives mental health advice for moving on

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa gave tips on how to move on from heartbreaks. 
Entertainment
fbtw
New 'Dragon Ball' movie arriving in cinemas this summer

New 'Dragon Ball' movie arriving in cinemas this summer

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The newest entry in the anime franchise, "Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO," is confirmed to have a worldwide theatrical release...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vanessa Hudgens says Moschino Met Gala 2022 look a nod to Filipino roots

Vanessa Hudgens says Moschino Met Gala 2022 look a nod to Filipino roots

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 hours ago
Hollywood actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens confirmed in an Instagram post that she paid homage to her Filipino roots...
Entertainment
fbtw
Party-lists backed by Karla Estrada, Willie Revillame leading in polls

Party-lists backed by Karla Estrada, Willie Revillame leading in polls

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Willie Revillame-backed Tutok To Win party-list might enter the House of Representative based on Comelec's partial, unofficial...
Entertainment
fbtw
