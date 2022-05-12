'I miss your old boobs': Derek Ramsay says as Ellen Adarna gets rid of breast implants

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ellen Adarna revealed that she had her breast implants removed.

In her Instagram account, Ellen posted on her IG story the silicone shells that had been removed from her breasts.

Ellen said she decided to remove it because of back pain, fatigue and brain fog.

“Goodbye breast implant illness. I can now breathe properly. Goodbye chronic back pain, fatigue, and brain fog,” she wrote.

Screenshots from Ellen Adarna's Instagram stories From left: Ellen Adarna showing the silicones removed from her breasts; husband Derek's reaction on a cake

“It was fun while it lasted… The end,” she added.

In a separate post, Ellen shared a video clip showing a cake from her husband Derek Ramsay. In the cake, the text said: "I miss your old boobs."

