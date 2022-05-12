'The Goddess': Alexa Ilacad reinvents image with sexy magazine cover

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad turned into a goddess as she slayed as the first cover girl of Star Magic’s Slay magazine.

In Star Magic Philippines' Instagram account, the talent agency posted the cover of the magazine, showing Alexa wearing a sheer white dress on the beach.

"Ladies and gentlemen— The GODDESS— our very first SLAY Cover Girl Alexa Ilacad, has arrived! Get ready to be inspired by her story of empowerment as she uncovers herself in the very first issue of Star Magic’s Digital Video Magazine, #SLAY. Slayin’ soon on YouTube!" the caption said, with the hashtags #AlexaStarMagicSlay, #StarMagicSlay, and #SlayCoverReveal.

Last March, Alexa said that she’s willing to do a sexy shoot as long as it’s done in an artistic way.

“It’s something that has crossed my mind. For me, challenge to have a sexy cover girl shoot. But I’m looking forward to it as long as it’s done in good taste,” she said.

She said that pop star Dua Lipa is her inspiration for her type of sexy.

“She has this very empowered, strong-woman vibe which I love so much,” Alexa said.

“I don’t want it to be too much or too revealing. I just want people to see this empowered woman who is confident in herself, and that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to undress and show everything. I want it sexy but with class, elegance."

