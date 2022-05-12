^

Entertainment

'The Goddess': Alexa Ilacad reinvents image with sexy magazine cover

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 11:10am
'The Goddess': Alexa Ilacad reinvents image with sexy magazine cover
Alexa Ilacad
@theboudoirdolls Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad turned into a goddess as she slayed as the first cover girl of Star Magic’s Slay magazine. 

In Star Magic Philippines' Instagram account, the talent agency posted the cover of the magazine, showing Alexa wearing a sheer white dress on the beach.

"Ladies and gentlemen— The GODDESS— our very first SLAY Cover Girl Alexa Ilacad, has arrived! Get ready to be inspired by her story of empowerment as she uncovers herself in the very first issue of Star Magic’s Digital Video Magazine, #SLAY. Slayin’ soon on YouTube!" the caption said, with the hashtags #AlexaStarMagicSlay, #StarMagicSlay, and #SlayCoverReveal.

Last March, Alexa said that she’s willing to do a sexy shoot as long as it’s done in an artistic way. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alexa Ilacad (@alexailacad)

“It’s something that has crossed my mind. For me, challenge to have a sexy cover girl shoot. But I’m looking forward to it as long as it’s done in good taste,” she said. 

She said that pop star Dua Lipa is her inspiration for her type of sexy. 

“She has this very empowered, strong-woman vibe which I love so much,” Alexa said.

“I don’t want it to be too much or too revealing. I just want people to see this empowered woman who is confident in herself, and that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to undress and show everything. I want it sexy but with class, elegance."

RELATED: Alexa Ilacad graduated from college with 1.0 GWA 

ALEXA ILACAD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alice Dixson introduces her 'panganay' to the public

Alice Dixson introduces her 'panganay' to the public

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Actress Alice Dixson has been known to keep her personal life very private, but she opened up a bit further as she posted...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alice Dixson introduces her 'panganay' to the public

Alice Dixson introduces her 'panganay' to the public

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Actress Alice Dixson has been known to keep her personal life very private, but she opened up a bit further as she posted...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Russia's Rutube video platform remained offline for a second day on Tuesday, after a massive cyberattack knocked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Russia's Rutube video platform remained offline for a second day on Tuesday, after a massive cyberattack knocked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Dave Bautista says goodbye to Marvel character Drax

Fil-Am Dave Bautista says goodbye to Marvel character Drax

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Filipino-American actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista shared an emotional farewell to his character in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Britney Spears shares nude pre-pregnancy photos

Britney Spears shares nude pre-pregnancy photos

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Singer Britney Spears surprised her fans after posting a series of photos on Instagram where she bared it all once more, taken...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Every week tinitimbang kami': Charlie Dizon recalls hardship as K-pop trainee
play
Exclusive

'Every week tinitimbang kami': Charlie Dizon recalls hardship as K-pop trainee

By Marane A. Plaza | 20 hours ago
As Kapamiya star starred in Philstar.com's fashion editorial shoot, the actress shared her personal experiences from her short...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-beauty hacks: Charlie Dizon, makeup artist share personal secrets
play
Exclusive

K-beauty hacks: Charlie Dizon, makeup artist share personal secrets

By Marane A. Plaza | 22 hours ago
MMFF Best Actress Charlie Dizon starred in Philstar.com's Spring/Summer 2022 fashion editorial shoot, and she shared her personal...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Top 10 most searched actors, actresses in Google Korea for Q1 2022

LIST: Top 10 most searched actors, actresses in Google Korea for Q1 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Korean stars' happily ever afters like the BinJin couple and Park Shin-hye spiked up Google searches in Korea during the first...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ngayon mas marami na akong masasabi': Robin Padilla surprised by senatorial race lead

'Ngayon mas marami na akong masasabi': Robin Padilla surprised by senatorial race lead

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Despite steadily rising in pre-election surveys, actor and senatorial aspirant Robin Padilla admitted that he never expected...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with