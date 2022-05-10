Vilma Santos' ballot goes viral as she voted for Robredo, not Moreno

Viral photo of Vilma casting her votes

MANILA, Philippines — Eagle-eyed social media users pointed out that actress and politician Vilma Santos voted for Leni Robredo and not Isko Moreno who she endorsed together with husband Ralph Recto.

A video of Vilma casting her votes trended on social media as the video showed she shaded Robredo's name.

“IT IS NUMBER 10! She shaded Leni Robredo for President! Vilma Santos for Leni!” a Twitter user posted.

“Huhuhu!Yes Leni ang Pres niya kitang kita ang shaded sa gedli. Salamat!” another Twitter user commented.

IT IS NUMBER 10! She shaded Leni Robredo for President! Vilma Santos for Leni! https://t.co/WCiS1BHJCu — micaela | #NoToMarcosDuterte (@micaelanicolea) May 9, 2022

Social media users also noticed that Vilma held a pink handkerchief, indicating her support to Robredo.

Vilma and Ralph welcomed Robredo to their home last week during the vice president's Batangas sortie.

Robredo’s rival Bongbong Marcos is currently leading the elections with more than 30 million votes.

