Vilma Santos' ballot goes viral as she voted for Robredo, not Moreno

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 2:34pm
Viral photo of Vilma casting her votes
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Eagle-eyed social media users pointed out that actress and politician Vilma Santos voted for Leni Robredo and not Isko Moreno who she endorsed together with husband Ralph Recto.

A video of Vilma casting her votes trended on social media as the video showed she shaded Robredo's name. 

“IT IS NUMBER 10! She shaded Leni Robredo for President! Vilma Santos for Leni!” a Twitter user posted. 

“Huhuhu!Yes Leni ang Pres niya kitang kita ang shaded sa gedli. Salamat!” another Twitter user commented. 

Social media users also noticed that Vilma held a pink handkerchief, indicating her support to Robredo. 

Vilma and Ralph welcomed Robredo to their home last week during the vice president's Batangas sortie. 

Robredo’s rival Bongbong Marcos is currently leading the elections with more than 30 million votes. 

RELATEDRobredo’s visit to Ate Vi has netizens buzzing


 

VICE PRES. LENI ROBREDO

VILMA SANTOS
