Mike Enriquez mistakenly reports Helen Gamboa as Kiko Pangilinan's wife

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 12:27pm
Mike Enriquez mistakenly reports Helen Gamboa as Kiko Pangilinan's wife
Veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran Kapuso broadcaster Mike Enriquez made another blunder by saying Helen Gamboa is the wife of Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan instead of Sharon Cuneta. 

During the recent live telecast of GMA 7’s election coverage, Mike reported that Pangilinan is lining up to cast his vote in Silang, Cavite. 

The video showed that Pangilinan is looking at his phone while Cuneta is at his back. 

"Mga Kapuso, inyo pong napapanood ay ang pagboto ni Senador Francis Pangilinan, na isa sa mga kandidato para sa pagka bise-presidente ng Pilipinas,” Mike reported. 

@chanocasinto Sir. Mike, Sharon Cuneta po hindi Helen Gamboa. ???????????? #monday #fy #foryourpage #foryou #foryoupage #for #fyp #eleksyon2022 #halalan2022 #pilipinas ? original sound - Christian Casinto

"Tulad po ng naiulat namin kanina, kasama niya pong dumating diyan sa presintong iyan ay ang kanyang maybahay na si Miss Helen Gamboa," he added. 

Gamboa is actually Cuneta's aunt.

Mike has just returned to the broadcast scene last March after a lengthy medical leave to undergo a kidney operation.  

At his press conference for his comeback, he quoted US General Douglas MacArthur with a smile. 

"People of the Philippines, I have returned," Mike said. 

"'Yung pinagdaanan ko mahirap. Aside from the procedure itself, may three months mandatory isolation period, and the purpose of that is to avoid the rejection and infection. 'Yung kidney transplant patients, immuno-compromised sila eh. May comorbidities pa ko, senior citizen, diabetic," he added.

RELATED: Mike Enriquez back on broadcasting after successful kidney operation
 

