Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu goes viral for slimmer figure

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 12:09pm
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu in an image posted on Instagram on May 5, 2022.
Harnaaz Sandhu via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu stunned her fans after she posted photos of her on social media, showing a slimmer figure.

In her Instagram account, Harnaaz posted photos of her at the recent Lakme Fashion Week, showing that she has evidently lost weight. 

“Does this look remind you of someone in our pageant past?" she captioned one of her posts.

“You need to go through darkness to witness light and once it shines then it shines the brightest," she wrote in another post. 

Harnaaz recently explained why she gained weight since winning the crown last December. 

"Nobody knows about my celiac disease where I cannot eat wheat and other edible items. Also if there is a change in place then the body tends to show a certain difference. If one goes to Punjab or any other place then he tends to gain weight or see changes. The same happened to me. I went to New York which was completely new for me," she said in an interview. 

During her arrival in the country last April, Harnaaz told women that she is the perfect example of being body shamed yet still “unbothered.”

“I just want to tell them 'look at me, hashtag I'm unbothered,'” she said.

“It's not about how you look, it's about how you feel. Treat yourself how you want to treat you. You are strong, you are unique, you are beautiful. Nobody can be like you and I think it's the best thing you have. And we are all women of all colors, all shapes, all sizes,” she added.

RELATED: 'Hashtag I'm unbothered': Harnaaz Sandhu on body-shamers

HARNAAZ SANDHU

MISS UNIVERSE
