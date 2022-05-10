Dimples Romana depicts strength of a woman in Viral Scandal

MANILA, Philippines — Dimples Romana’s character in ABS-CBN’s drama series Viral Scandal is very memorable to her because it has reminded her how strong women are, especially mothers.

She plays Kakay Sicat, a returning Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) and the mom of Rica (played by Charlie Dizon), a rape victim who had to endure a social media scandal.

“I really make sure all my characters may (them) be small or (they are) a markadong character, I always make sure that it will be memorable,” began Dimples in a virtual media conference. “I think one of the main points na dinala ni Kakay Sicat sa akin and the message across is that there is strength in numbers.”

“I was just telling Charlie (that) this is yung laban lang ng mga kababaihan dito at hindi lang ng kababaihan ha, nakikita natin yung different perspectives (ng) iba’t ibang klase ng tao sa pagsugpo or at least pagharap ng isang viral scandal or any scandal for that matter,” the actress continued.

Playing the role of Kakay Sicat has empowered Dimples. “The character has reminded me na ang mga kababaihan ay may taglay talagang kalakasan na innate. Hindi lang yun ha, pinagsama mo pa yung pagiging ina niya, pagiging victim niya, and the situations she experienced in the past,” she said.

“To be honest, all the makings of a strong character, Kakay Sicat has it all. Pinagtibay talaga siya with all the things that have happened to her. It is one of the strongest suits na dinala ko and hopefully, I was able to convey it to the audience,” added Dimples.

Dimples Romana is seen with husband Boyet Ahmee and kids, Callie and Alonzo.

The Kapamilya star also noted how she has become a “suki” of playing a mother’s role on screen. However, this particular role in Viral Scandal was where she “felt the most nurturing as myself and as the character.” She explained, “I have never felt this protective of my children in the past. Si Charlie and Kari (Karina Bautista as Bea Sicat) until now we see each other and I’m grateful for that.”

More than being co-actors in the series, their relationship has become closer outside the set. Dimples announced during the event that Charlie and Karina would be the godmothers of her third baby. “(With) these two kids talaga, I feel loved and very needed. (It is) very important for me (and) for any mom (as well). I’m so grateful (for) these two. Seeing them grow and become the strong women that they are, they have made me even stronger as a person as well,” she commented.

As a real-life mom, she shared that she and her husband “don’t based their parenting (style) on any achievements or whatsoever.” As she elaborated, “I have zero expectations from my children. There’s a reason why they’re very expressive of themselves. They are free to live however they want to live. That’s how I protect them from these things (online misinformation). It’s because I can’t be with them 24/7.”

Dimples’ eldest Callie, 18, is in Australia, Alonzo, seven, is at home while she and her husband are expecting their third baby soon who will be named Elio.

“While they are still young, we already pour them with enough love for them to feel secure. Kasi importante sa isang tao alam na may uuwian at uuwian ka,” she said of her youngsters, adding that they “embrace the imperfections” of their children.”

She just wants to make sure that her offsprings “feel loved.” “And that whatever happens in the family or outside of the home, they will always be embraced as themselves. They will never be judged at home because that is their sanctuary. Dun secured sila kasi may magmamahal sa kanila kahit ano pa ang gagawin nila at mangyari,” she furthered.

