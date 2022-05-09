Celeste Cortesi recalls Filipina mom's sacrifice in time for Mother's Day

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2022 Silvia Celeste Cortesi and her court — MUPH Tourism Michelle Marquez Dee, MUPH Charity Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx, 1st runner-up Annabelle MacDonnell and 2nd runner-up Maria Katrina Llegado — had a virtual meet-and-greet with members of the media recently.

Simply dubbed "Simply Beautiful Morning," the online event gave an opportunity for the ladies to talk about their respective MUPH journeys, as well as the aftermath of their victories.

"Mine was an exciting journey, and I'm feeling so much joy. My most favorite part of the pageant was when we were in Vigan for the National Costume shoot. It was there that I really got close to Michelle and Katrina; talking about our respective journeys," shared Celeste.

The online colloquium, organized by PLDT Home, connected attendees to the ladies who were enjoying a brief respite in Aqua Boracay. The ladies even wished they would be enjoying the beach for a little more time had their schedules permitted it.

In time for Mother's Day, the ladies each lauded their respective mothers for fully supporting their candidacy all throughout the competition, from start to finish.

"My mom, Ma. Luisa Rabindi from Bicol, is a loving mother. She is the most important person in my life. Her determination and her strength to raise me and my sister in a foreign land is more than commendable. I miss her so much as she'd been away from me these last three years due to the global pandemic," said the Pasay representative.

It can be recalled that in an Instagram post right after her proclamation as winner, Celeste paid tribute to her mom.

"Far from each other, but always connected...To make you proud is the greatest fulfillment of my life," she said, stressing how much she misses her mom as she said at the pageant's question and answer portion.

For Annabelle, who was orphaned at 15, her Uncle Reynan stood as her father and mother. "He was both my dad and my mom, so I celebrate his being my sole parent twice each year - on Father's and Mother's Day.

"My most memorable MUPH moment was when I was announced as part of the Top 32. For me, who hails from the province, it was such a beautiful beginning. I grew up with no siblings but now I have so many sisters.

"To aspiring young girls everywhere, see yourself as a diamond in the rough and enjoy the refining process," advised the Misamis Oriental representative.

"My mom, Erlinda Cucharo from Iligan, and her capacity to love is enormous that she has also become the mother figure to other people, not just me. If there's one thing I'll always remember from her is to let the voices in your head be kind," intimated the eloquent Boholana.

"My most memorable MUPH moment was after the final interview, as I was the last finalist to be asked, when me and the girls went into a group hug as it solidified our lifelong bond as sisters. As a second timer in the competition, all I can say is that the greater the risks, the greater the rewards," confessed Pauline.

Like the MUPH organization, PLDT Home also believes in the empowerment of women in effecting positive change - building strong connections at home and to people close to each and every family.

"My mom, Wayne Llegado, is my No. 1 supporter. She believes we should always put others before our own. In life, we will have doubts, insecurities, and struggles, but we rise above all that," remarked the proud representative of Taguig.

"We are stronger together than we are by our self," Katrina added.

"My journey was long and I struggled but I'm okay now. Accepting yourself, embracing your fears and imperfections, including your strengths is part of all that. When you embrace your imperfections, you encourage others to show their own attributes," Celeste continued.

"The competition didn't stop us from being friends, it goes beyond that. MUPh is a sisterhood. It is here where you build relationships. My fond memories of Pasay were from shooting my runway challenge footage. We went around Pasay's commercial spaces and watched the iconic Manila Bay sunset from the Mall of Asia after our shoot.



"My advocacy is for indigenous people. I get in touch with communities and hear about their struggles and do something about it.

"My name Celeste means 'heavenly' and 'sky blue' and I remember my dad writing a poem about it when he once held me in his arms looking at the skies, and knew what name he'd call me.

"I believe having stable connections is important. Like me who is always in a lot of Zoom meetings, not just for my duties as beauty queen but also in my other business dealings," said Celeste at the close of the mid-morning online event.

Hosted by Miss Universe 2013 3rd runner-up Ariella Arida, the two-hour long media briefing was not enough to answer all the questions sent by media attendees to the moderator of the confab. Neither was the allotted time ample enough for the girls to talk extensively about their advocacies individually.

