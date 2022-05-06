^

'Mas sexy gf ko kesa sayo': Ricci Rivero assures Andrea Brillantes over claims he liked another girl

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 6, 2022 | 2:35pm
'Mas sexy gf ko kesa sayo': Ricci Rivero assures Andrea Brillantes over claims he liked another girl
Celebrity couple Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero
Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Basketball star Ricci Rivero slammed a TikTok user claiming that he liked her bikini photo.

In his Instagram story on May 4, he showed a screenshot of the TikTok user's post and claimed that he would never do such a thing, that the TikToker's post was "clearly edited," and that his girlfriend, actress Andrea Brillantes, is sexier than the TikToker.

"Lol 1st of all i would never do that 2nd it's clearly edited 3rd mas sexy gf ko kesa sayo," Ricci said.

The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroon player's statement came after other TikTokers tagged Andrea and asked for her reaction to the TikToker's bikini post that has so far garnered almost three million views.

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo gave a shout out to Rivero. 

In Andrea's latest video blog on her YouTube channel, the actress asked the presidential aspirant she supports to greet her boyfriend who is reportedly supporting Robredo's rival Bongbong Marcos. 

“Puwede po kayo mag-hi sa jowa ko… si Ricci Rivero?” Andrea asked Robredo. 

“Ay oo nga pala. Hi Ricci kasama ko si Andrea ngayon, hope to see you soon,” Robredo said. 

Andrea recently dared her boyfriend to vote for her presidential candidate of choice through a joke shared in a TikTok video. 

Andrea posted a video on her TikTok account telling her fans why she is voting for Robredo. 

“Sigurado na 'ko kay Leni pero alam ko naman na 'yung iba, undecided pa, o may ibang sinusuportahan. Alam ko na 'yan, 'yung isa nga sinagot ko pa e. Naku, naku, naku, naku. Bebe kong napapanood mo 'to, iboto mo si Leni kung hindi…” she said.  

Ricci, meanwhile, wrote on his Instagram story that he will support whoever Andrea will support. 

“I’ll support you supporting whoever love,” Ricci wrote, adding pink emojis and butterflies. —Video from Andrea Brillantes YouTube channel 

