Andrea Brillantes dares Ricci Rivero: 'Iboto mo si Leni kung hindi...'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 5:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes dared her boyfriend Ricci Rivero to vote for her presidential candidate of choice through a joke shared in a TikTok video. 

Andrea posted a video on her TikTok account telling her fans why she is voting for vice president and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo. 

“Sigurado na 'ko kay Leni pero alam ko naman na yung iba, undecided pa, o may ibang sinusuportahan. Alam ko na yan, yung isa nga sinagot ko pa e. Naku, naku, naku, naku. Bebe kong napapanood mo to, iboto mo si Leni kung hindi…” she said.  

“Charot lang. Hindi ako diktador. Daanin natin sa maayos na pakiusap. O kayong may mga jowa, alam mo niyo na ang gagawin niyo ha,” she added.  

@blythe Paano nga ba magmahal? #IpanaloNa10toParaSaLahat #LeniKikoAllTheWay #fyp #trending #election2022 #LeniRobredo ? Music In Your Heart (Instrumental) - BLVKSHP

Andrea said she wanted to convert her loved ones into voting for Robredo because of her love for them. 

“Alam niyo ba kung bakit gusto kong i-convert lahat ng kakilala at mahal ko para kay Leni? Kasi ang pagsuporta ko kay Leni, proof yon ng pagmamahal ko sa kanila. Kasi kung mahal mo ang isang tao, pamilya man, kaibigan o jowa, gusto mo malaya siya. Malayang mangarap at malayang tuparin ang mga pangarap niya,” she said.  

