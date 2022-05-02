^

Entertainment

Heritage Month: Patrick Quiroz proudly pure Pinoy despite Western looks

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
May 2, 2022 | 2:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Patrick Quiroz’s high-bridged nose, fair skin and basketball player height at 5’9” can mislead many into thinking he is biracial.

But make no mistake as the social media star is a full-blooded Filipino, and is proud of it.

The 22-year-old actor-singer named homegrown artist Gary Valenciano as his idol and top musical influence.

Patrick’s music – mellow and soothing – is his priority. This summer, the balladeer is set to release his first single, which he composed himself. Although he's not revealing the title of his song yet, Patrick made it clear that music is on top of his mind right now, ahead of other stuff like girls or his love life. 

When asked what he is looking for in a woman, he simply answered, “I’m not picky,” and  went on to say he likes a simple girl who looks beautiful regardless of what she's wearing.

The popular vlogger doesn’t seem to mind a little competition in the industry, too, especially with more musically trained singers and newbies in the scene these days. He shared that he plays musical instruments, “a little bit of everything," like piano and guitar. With his found path and passion for music, he wants other young talents to go for their dream as well, and enter the music industry with guts and confidence.

“Embrace it. Make music your passion! Keep going, and do what you love. Laban lang! Good luck!” quipped the actor who has starred in TV series "A Soldier's Heart (2020)" and movies "Spirits: Reawaken" (2018) and "He's Into Her: The Movie Cut" (2021).

Last March, Patrick won TV5's first "Sing Galing! Sing-lebrity Edition."

 

 

As the new brand ambassador for footwear label Crocs, Quiroz is walking the talk and indeed embracing his passion. It’s obvious he doesn’t mind the rough road ahead.

He’s on the right track.

— Videos by Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao

RELATED: 'Women are killing it!': AC Bonifacio shares style, TikTok tips

OPM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
3 Binibining Pilipinas candidates withdraw; Hipon Girl is Binibini no. 8

3 Binibining Pilipinas candidates withdraw; Hipon Girl is Binibini no. 8

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) announced the official order of candidates who will compete at the 2022 edition...
Entertainment
fbtw
TV personalities, pageant veterans aim for a Bb. Pilipinas crown

TV personalities, pageant veterans aim for a Bb. Pilipinas crown

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
As the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. announced its official candidates last April 22 for this year’s edition,...
Entertainment
fbtw
From Earth to Universe: Celeste Cortesi is new crossover queen

From Earth to Universe: Celeste Cortesi is new crossover queen

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Celeste Cortesi was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2022 at the close of glitzy rites in the Mall of Asia Arena t...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa&rsquo;s best beauty secret

Ruffa’s best beauty secret

By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
Ruffa Gutierrez is one of showbiz’s prettiest faces. At 5’10”, she’s a head-turner with flawless,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandara Park flaunts Filipino speaking skills in Dubai

Sandara Park flaunts Filipino speaking skills in Dubai

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
2NE1 member Sandara Park flaunted once more her fluency in Filipino after ordering at a restaurant in Dubai using the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Jennylyn Mercado gives birth; shows tour of baby's room

Jennylyn Mercado gives birth; shows tour of baby's room

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 hours ago
Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo gave a glimpse of their first child together in a vlog, as the actress gave birth last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Married life helps Glaiza de Castro relate to False Positive role

Married life helps Glaiza de Castro relate to False Positive role

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
Actors will try to leave no stone unturned in every creative work being thrown at them. Glaiza de Castro knows that like the...
Entertainment
fbtw
KathNiel on return to romcom roots & future of their reel-to-real life tandem

KathNiel on return to romcom roots & future of their reel-to-real life tandem

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are going back to their romantic-comedy roots in their 10th year — going 11 this...
Entertainment
fbtw
FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Top 5 Q&A portion
play

FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Top 5 Q&A portion

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Here are the Top 5 finalists' answers at the question and answer portion:
Entertainment
fbtw
Pasay&rsquo;s Celeste Cortesi wins Miss Universe Philippines 2022
play

Pasay’s Celeste Cortesi wins Miss Universe Philippines 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Pasay’s Celeste Cortesi bested 31 other finalists to emerge as the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 held at the SM Mall...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with