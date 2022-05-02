Heritage Month: Patrick Quiroz proudly pure Pinoy despite Western looks

MANILA, Philippines — Patrick Quiroz’s high-bridged nose, fair skin and basketball player height at 5’9” can mislead many into thinking he is biracial.

But make no mistake as the social media star is a full-blooded Filipino, and is proud of it.

The 22-year-old actor-singer named homegrown artist Gary Valenciano as his idol and top musical influence.

Patrick’s music – mellow and soothing – is his priority. This summer, the balladeer is set to release his first single, which he composed himself. Although he's not revealing the title of his song yet, Patrick made it clear that music is on top of his mind right now, ahead of other stuff like girls or his love life.

When asked what he is looking for in a woman, he simply answered, “I’m not picky,” and went on to say he likes a simple girl who looks beautiful regardless of what she's wearing.

The popular vlogger doesn’t seem to mind a little competition in the industry, too, especially with more musically trained singers and newbies in the scene these days. He shared that he plays musical instruments, “a little bit of everything," like piano and guitar. With his found path and passion for music, he wants other young talents to go for their dream as well, and enter the music industry with guts and confidence.

“Embrace it. Make music your passion! Keep going, and do what you love. Laban lang! Good luck!” quipped the actor who has starred in TV series "A Soldier's Heart (2020)" and movies "Spirits: Reawaken" (2018) and "He's Into Her: The Movie Cut" (2021).

Last March, Patrick won TV5's first "Sing Galing! Sing-lebrity Edition."

As the new brand ambassador for footwear label Crocs, Quiroz is walking the talk and indeed embracing his passion. It’s obvious he doesn’t mind the rough road ahead.

He’s on the right track.

— Videos by Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao

RELATED: 'Women are killing it!': AC Bonifacio shares style, TikTok tips