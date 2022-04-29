What makes Ruffa Gutierrez glow differently these days

Ruffa acknowledges the presence of Herbert Bautista in her life right now, but she says they’re still getting to know each other. ‘(He’s) very slow, very steady, very respectful to my parents, very respectful to my kids.’

Ruffa Gutierrez radiates a different glow these days. Could she be in love again?

Whether or not romance is in the air, Ruffa immediately acknowledged the presence of actor-politician Herbert Bautista in her life right now. He is one person who undoubtedly gives her a different outlook in life.

“Nagpapa-glow siya sa akin because he motivates me and he guides me,” Ruffa admitted. “I think that’s what I really need right now. Tama ‘yung sinabi niya sa isang interview. We motivate each other and we’re in a mature relationship.”

It was because of the erstwhile Quezon City mayor that Ruffa was egged on to go back to school and finish Mass Communications. She has known him from the ‘80s, when they first did Carlo J. Caparas’ horror-comedy, Takbo, Bilis, Takbo (1987). Ruffa was only 13 then. They worked again in Felix E. Dalay’s sports comedy, Dunkin Donato (1993).

“Imagine, I haven’t been in school for more than 30 years?” Ruffa offered. “When we worked with each other again in the sitcom, The House Arrest of Us (2020), talagang he encouraged me to go back to school. I told him I wanted to take only special classes or short courses.”

“He said, ‘Hindi. Bakit hindi mo tapusin ang studies mo? Kaya mo ‘yan. Matalino ka.’ I was doubting myself if I could do it. He said, ‘Why not?’ With him encouraging me, I was able to finish and get a college degree. I am graduating this July,” she added.

“I think, ang kailangan natin sa buhay natin para mag-glow tayo, ‘yung nagbibigay sa atin ng encouragement and not stress. With all the stressful things happening in our lives right now, he doesn’t give me stress. He just makes me glow. That’s what we need.”

Ruffa’s previous relationship with French-Israeli businessman, Jordan Mouyal, lasted seven years. She and Herbert are still in the process of getting-to-know each other. “Remember, I’m a long-termer,” she insisted. “I just want to take my time. I’m not into whirlwind romances. I want things slow and steady.”

“Iba si Herbert sa lahat because he’s not just the typical guy who wants to bring me to the bedroom. He’s the type of guy who’s very slow, very steady, very respectful to my parents, very respectful to my kids,” she shared.

She is not dating any other guy at the moment. “I want to focus on my career right now. I’m on TV six days a week (It’s Showtime on ABS-CBN). I want to also focus on improving myself. I am just so thankful that Herbert has the same goals. Wala sa amin ang, ‘Let’s get married na.’ We’re focusing on our goals individually,” said she. “It’s a very relaxed and happy companionship. No pressure. I don’t even know if I can be with someone 24/7 anymore. I’m happy that Herbert feels the same way.”

So, are wedding bells bound to sound soon for Ruffa?

“We’re not into promises,” she insisted. “We keep things real. Let’s cross the bridge when we get there.”

After more than three decades in showbiz, the actress-beauty queen has tried nearly everything, apart from acting and TV hosting. In 1993, she even proudly bagged the Miss World Second Princess plum.

Although she had product endorsements in the past, too, this time, Ruffa attaches her name to a lifestyle brand, Gutz and Glow, her recent venture with Skin Solutions. She painstakingly chose the products — hand moisturizer, hand soap, feminine wipes, make-up remover wipes, butt and body scrub and hand sanitizer.

Back in 2019, Ruffa was ready to launch her products with Skin Solutions. “We wanted to make sure that the products are good and fit for our branding,” Ruffa granted. “But when the pandemic happened, everything came to a halt. We weren’t able to push through with that. Now that it’s 2022, I’m just so happy that Gutz and Glow is one product that can be used for men, women, all genders. I’m so excited because it’s my first time to really launch a business.”

For the product name, Ruffa went for something that will instantly have a strong recall. Gutz was taken from the Gutierrez family’s reality program, It Takes Gutz To Be a Gutierrez. “We wanted something catchy, something relatable to the name. Pwede sa babae, sa teenager, sa Gen Z,” Ruffa maintained.

Maricor Monton Flores, the CEO of Skin Solutions, who was recently included in the Women of Style and Substance of People Asia, is the business partner of Ruffa. Maricor informed the products will be made available in the market through direct selling. After a year, the products will be in regular stores.

“We initialized the product even before the pandemic came in,” Maricor said. “We started talking to Ruffa in April 2018. She is part of my Bible study group and we have common friends. We also share the same interests when it comes to beauty and lifestyle.”

“When we were conceptualizing the brand, of course, hindi pwedeng malayo sa kanya. We had to be realistic in a way. The product that the people would adapt is basically a piece of Ruffa. We wanted to give not only to her fans, but also to the community,” she added.

Undoubtedly, Ruffa is a benchmark when it comes to beauty in showbiz. “She told me, ‘Dapat hindi papahuli ang product na ‘yan,” Maricor granted. “‘It should be innovative to compete globally.’ She already tried several brands, even the expensive brands. She has her standards already. These products, Gutz and Glow, nakasunod sa standard ni Ruffa.”

Ruffa’s family — brothers Richard and Raymond, as well as sisters-in-law Sarah Lahbati and Alexa Uichico — became her in-house critics and gave their stamp of approval for the products.

Her mom, Annabelle Rama, has yet to see the products. “She must be very surprised that I haven’t sent her a set of products yet,” Ruffa said. “Busy siya umiikot sa buong Pilipinas with my dad (Eddie Gutierrez). After the elections, I will send her.”