Anji Salvacion wants to connect with supporters in first solo concert Â 

Anji Salvacion wants to connect with supporters in first solo concert

Former Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 (PBB) Top 2 celebrity housemate Anji Salvacion gave everyone a glimpse of what to expect in her upcoming digital concert when she serenaded the audience in a virtual call with the anthems of her life.

She lit up the afternoon when she performed some parts of Whitney Houston’s All At Once, the first song that her mom taught her; You Are My Sunshine, her favorite song of all time; and Alessia Cara’s Scars To Your Beautiful, a ditty which represents her life.

Anji’s first solo concert happening tomorrow, April 30, dubbed Feels: The Concert, is very special and important to her because she will be “sharing this beautiful moment with my supporters and that’s what I really look forward to as well.”

“I want my supporters to remember the performance that I have na may connection kami. Every time I sing, I want to connect with them. And I want them to feel the same way, what I’m feeling while I’m singing, while I’m performing,” she told The STAR. “I can’t wait to share the bond between a performer and an audience. That’s how I want it to be remembered.”

For her preparations, she just keeps on practicing, tries to maintain her good health, and of course, prays. Given the chance, she would like to collaborate with singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre and her friends from the industry, namely, Sab, Angela Ken and Sam Cruz.

Anji: ‘Every time I sing, I want to connect with them. And I wanted them to feel the same way, what I’m feeling while I’m singing, while I’m performing.’

Anji revealed she was about to “stop” when the pandemic happened and the ABS-CBN franchise was closed. As she looked back, she said, “The second time that I was doubting myself was when I was about to go home. Everything was just tearing apart like I’ve gone through such a challenge in life and I think what I could say na lang, even these challenges almost got me to a point where I wanted to stop but at the end of the day, I wanted to thank God that hinimasmasan Niya ako. He gave talaga a sign (to) me (saying), ‘You should stay.’”

Prayers saved her and she was thankful that God “was there for me even at my lowest point in life.” She also expressed gratitude to her mom for always reminding her that she is not alone and not to give up. She said, “I’m just grateful (for those) challenges because (they) made me who I am today. And (they) made me a strong woman.”

“I’m just so glad because I’m able to share this with others, to inspire them (and) to never give up,” she continued. “Even if life beats you up, at the end of the day, you should stand up because you should choose that for yourself. Always dream big and never give up on your dreams.”

Now that she is finally living out her dream as an artist, Anji reiterated her appreciation for her parents. “If it wasn’t for you, kung wala kayo, wala din ako. Hindi ako nabuo,” she told The STAR. “It’s because din how you raised me. How you raised me to dream big. And how you keep on fighting with me, always encouraging me na don’t stop. If matumba ka, it’s OK. Get up. That’s what they always told me.”

“I’m just so grateful na you taught me that very, very thing. That very, very quote that I always remember and will always remember. And thank you for the love because if it wasn’t for your love, I won’t be able to write the song Dalampasigan. That song is really for you. I just wanted to say how much I love you and I hope you’re proud,” she furthered.

Meanwhile, she described her relationship with fellow Pinoy Big Brother housemate Albie Casiño as like having “one of the best kuyas I could ever had.”

“Me and Kuya Albie are actually messaging each other. But these days maybe Kuya Albie is busy din with kasi he is going to have his new project din. And I am just so proud of him,” shared Anji.

“Our relationship is really great po. I’m just so glad that I have a kuya like Kuya Albie ‘coz he is one of the people who always, nakalimutan ko ‘to sabihin, Kuya Albie told me also to always choose my happiness. Do whatever makes me happy without stepping on other people and hurting others,” said Anji.

She added that Albie is “one of the most genuine people na I really want to keep in my life.”

(Anji’s Feels: The Concert streams on April 30 at 8 p.m. via KTX.ph.)