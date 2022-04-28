Michelle Dee bags most Miss Universe Philippines 2022 special awards

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization successfully staged its 2022 preliminary competition at The Cove in Okada Manila last night.

The Top 32 candidates first appeared onstage in identical floral printed dresses and introduced themselves individually.

Related Stories Top 12 picks: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 National Costume presentation

They reappeared in identically-cut monokinis and sarong wraps of varying colors. Standouts in this category were Celeste Cortesi (Pasay), Katrina Llegado (Taguig), Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx (Bohol), Chantal Elise Schmidt (Cebu City), Annabelle MacDonnell (Misamis Oriental) and Michelle Marquez Dee (Makati City).

The last phase of the evening was the evening gown competition where the candidates wore finery of their choice. Standouts in this category were Cebu City, Laguna (Sonja Jeyn Tanyag), Lucena (Anjeanette Japor), Makati City, Pasay and Taguig.

At the close of the preliminaries, several special awards were given out. And the recipients were:

Michelle Marquez Dee (Makati) - Miss Savepoint, Miss Creamsilk, Miss Kumuniverse, Miss Bragais Shoes, Face of Essentials by Belo, and Miss Medical City

Celeste Cortesi (Pasay) - Miss Aqua Boracay and Miss Avana

Ma. Katrina Llegado (Taguig) - Miss PAL and Miss CAD

Lou Dominique Piczon (Cebu Province) - Miss Okada

Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx (Bohol) - Frontrow Choice Queen and MG Philippines' Miss Extraordinary

Gillian Katherine De Mesa Nueva (Vizcaya) - Miss Smilee Apparel

Isabel Luche (Mandaue City) - Miss Jewelmer

Chantal Elise Schmidt (Cebu City) - Miss Cavaso

Ivylou Borbon (Pangasinan) - Luxxe Skin Fitness Queen

Angelica Lopez (Palawan) - Miss Luxxe Immune Plus Queen Majestic

Danielle Arielle Camcam (San Juan) - Miss Coins.PH

This year's selection committee was comprised of Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2006 Lia Andrea Ramos, Joshua Sorrentino, Margarita Gutierrez, Arch. Richelle Louise Singson-Michael, Sam Versoza and R.S. Francisco of Frontrow, pediatrician Jennifer Olay, Aqua Boracay executive Toni Sy, Francis Padua, and reigning Miss Universe Haarnaz Sandhu.

Related: 'Mabuhay, Philippines!': Miss Universe 2021 arrives via 'best friend' Beatrice Luigi Gomez's invitation

Hosted by outgoing queen Beatrice Luigi Gomez and actor Marco Gumabao, the close to two-hour extravaganza presented portents of what to expect on the coronation night on April 30.

Pageant aficionados can catch the final show at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, while global netizens can witness the live broadcast on iWantTFC, TFC, or ABS-CBN's YouTube channels. Those who'll miss the primetime stream can still catch the TV broadcast on May 1 on the GMA network.

RELATED: Where to watch, livestream Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night