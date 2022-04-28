^

'Dancing through life with you': Kathryn Bernardo tells Daniel Padilla in sweet birthday message

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 2:21pm
Kapamilya sweethearts Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo
Daniel Padilla via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo had a short but sweet birthday message to boyfriend Daniel Padilla who celebrated his 27th birthday last April 26.

In her Instagram account, Kathryn posted a photo and video of them dancing in a yatch. 

“Dancing through life with you and enjoying every single step. Remember that you and I are always in sync, and no matter what the music is, there's no better rhythm than when we're dancing TOGETHER,” Kathryn wrote. 

“Happy birthday to my person,” she added. 

Celebrities such as Ria Atayde, Joshua Garcia, MJ Lastimosa, Miles Ocampo, Ruffa Gutierrez and Angel Locsin, to name a few, commented their greetings to Daniel.

Earlier this month, Daniel dedicated Green Day’s “Last Night on Earth” to Bernardo in time for her 26th birthday. 

In his Instagram account, Daniel posted photos of him and Kathryn.

“I text a postcard sent to you / Did it go through? / Sending all my love to you / You are the moonlight of my life / Every night / Giving all my love to you / My beating heart belongs to you / I walked for miles ’til I found you / I’m here to honor you / If I lose everything in the fire / I’m sending all my love to you,” Daniel quoted the song.

"Happy birthday," he added. 

RELATED: Daniel Padilla serenades birthday girl Kathryn Bernardo

KATHRYN BERNARDO-DANIEL PADILLA
