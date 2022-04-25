Quark Henares denies mom Vicki Belo a Marcos supporter

MANILA, Philippines — Director and producer Quark Henares called out a social media post saying his mother Vicki Belo is a Bongbong Marcos and Sara Durterte supporter.

In her Twitter account, Quark shared a post of a list of celebrities who support the Unity Team tandem.

“Paki tag po ng mga artista na kilala nyo na nasa listahan para they can confirm na totoo ito. Haha. Baka mamaya may hindi pala dapat kasali jan,” the post read.

Quark quickly debunked the post saying it’s fake news.

PUCHA NAREFUTE KO NA ‘TO HA. FAKE NEWS. Honestly probably half the people on this list are not BBM. This is a pretty sad reaction to the overwhelming artista support of @lenirobredo. https://t.co/xK1srVr2op — Quark Henares (@quarkhenares) April 24, 2022

“PUCHA NAREFUTE KO NA ‘TO HA. FAKE NEWS,” he wrote.

“Honestly probably half the people on this list are not BBM. This is a pretty sad reaction to the overwhelming artista support of @lenirobredo,” he added.

In another post, Quark shared a photo of his younger sister Scarlet Snow Belo wearing a Leni Robredo baller.

“Ok na ba to?!” he captioned the post.

