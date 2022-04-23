^

Chito Miranda photobombs wife Neri's graduation photo

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 23, 2022 | 3:17pm
Chito Miranda and Neri Naig-Miranda
Instagram / Chito Miranda Jr., screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Chito Miranda seems to be extremely proud of his wife Neri finishing her Business Administration degree that he photobombed her graduation picture.

Neri posted the photo on Instagram where she wore her toga and graduation cap, and Chito can be seen in the background out of focus posing for the camera.

The actress captioned the post with "Finally." and Chito even commented "Congrats, Mrs. Neri!!!" to further show his support.

Neri finished her degree at the University of Baguio. In 2020, Neri also received a certificate for completing an Entrepreneurship Essentials program at Harvard University.

Related: Neri Naig shares how she became financially independent from husband Chito Miranda

Chito shared last year that Neri was interested in pursuing a Masters in Business Administration after graduating, even inquiring at the Ateneo Graduate School of Business.

Last October 2021, Neri gave birth to Manuel Alfonso — her second son with Chito —and the couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in December.

RELATED: Neri Miranda gifts Chito Miranda a yacht for his birthday

