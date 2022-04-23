^

Entertainment

‘It’s all worth it’: Elisse Joson & McCoy de Leon on being first-time parents

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2022 | 12:00am
â€˜Itâ€™s all worth itâ€™: Elisse Joson & McCoy de Leon on being first-time parents
Reel-to-real-life couple Elisse and McCoy enjoy witnessing the milestones of their daughter Felize, who recently turned one.
Elisse and McCoy’s Instagram

First-time parents Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon enjoyed witnessing the milestones of their one-year-old daughter, Felize.

They don’t consider being a mom and dad to Felize a “job,” rather, “All the things we do for Felize, the adjustments, makita nga lang yung small milestones niya, natutuwa na kami. It’s all worth it,” granted Elisse in a virtual call. “Us being parents, perhaps continuously we’re gonna keep on learning. May mga sablay pa din kami (we make mistakes) but it’s part of it naman talaga.”

“Expected naman na merong hard times,” added McCoy. “Meron naman talagang pagsubok but the important thing is the journey and her progress growing up. Kaya ang saya ma-witness ang memories with her and the help of our families. Hindi kami pinapabayaan both sides. Kaya wala kaming halos hirap pero gusto namin mahirapan para matuto kami.”

Elisse quipped that McCoy gave up his bachelor lifestyle since they started a family. On a serious note, she said that the moment they became parents, they limited their time spent with friends. “Hindi naman namin completely nawala but sometimes, you’d rather choose to be with your daughter more than going out in general,” she explained.

It’s about priority, Elisse further shared. “Trabaho-wise, yun din. (Like) sa pagpili ng trabaho because we’d rather experience the milestones of Felize. We’d rather be with her, now that she is still young. Those are the things that we gave up, I guess. But hindi naman siya masakit or mahirap i-give up.”

For McCoy, “To be honest, wala naman akong halos ginive up. Hinanda ko na yung buhay ko na gusto kong i-sustain.” He stressed that his priority is his loved ones which is his family. “Now that I have my own family, I always tell Felize and Elisse, ‘You’re my priority.’ Kaya yung mga ginagawa ko noon na mag-work for my family, may kunting hirit lang na pangsarili but my priority is my family kaya may kunting ginive up. Pero mas maraming natutunan.”

From their 2019 film together, Sakaling Maging Tayo, here comes Habangbuhay, a Vixamax film about a girl (Bea played by Elisse) who is in a constant battle for her life and is asking a boy (JR played by McCoy) to fight for their love. If only he is not too consumed by his own battles.

Five to 10 years from now, the two want their daughter to feel proud of the movie they made together. “We want her to be happy. Gusto namin mapanood niya na magkakasama (kami), siguro may kapatid,” McCoy joked.

“Ipon muna,” he sincerely said. “Proud siya bilang daughter namin. We also hope that whatever path she chooses, if she wants to be an actor, proud din kami sa kanya in the future.”

The reel-to-real-life couple have also learned how to separate their personal lives from the roles that they portray on screen. “When we are on set and naka-costume na kami ng aming character and nasa buong katawan na namin na we’re to be Bea and JR, automatic na sa amin na hindi na kami si Elisse at McCoy,” explained Elisse.

She continued, “Especially sa set (nandun yung) pakiramdam na you’re really living that person’s life. So nakakatulong yung set, the wardrobe and syempre yung mind talaga namin na i-prepare to be that character kaya nahihiwalay na din.”

McCoy concurred, it’s about preparations, mindset and commitment. “Before pa lang ng shoot, kumbaga inaral na, sa set pa lang. Sinusulat ko kasi lahat, lahat ng nasa isip ko na pwedeng makulayan yung character na yun hangga’t mabuo na para pagdating na dun sa set, hindi ka na ma-confuse kung sino ako. Bago matulog, yun din ang nasa isip, paggising yun din ang nasa isip ko,” he said.

They were spontaneously asked if they believed in forever or “habangbuhay?” It’s a resounding yes for the two young actors.

“Oo naman. Katabi ko na nga po yung forever (ko),” enthused McCoy, with both of them laughing. “Of course, we both believe in forever even before. Pagmamahal lang na nararamdaman mo sa lahat ng mahal mo, yun na yung forever.”

Elisse echoed, “Like what we always say, we’re at the point na alam na namin talaga na forever na ‘to. Road to forever. We always say that so alam naman na din ng lahat. Alam namin sa isa’t isa na importante din (ang forever).”

Habangbuhay is helmed by Real Florido, who won Best Director at the London Film Awards and Best Feature Film at the Canada International Film Festival for the movie 1st Ko Si 3rd. The same movie also won the Gender Sensitivity Award at the QCinema International Film Festival.

As per media release, Elisse plays Bea who is diagnosed with Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID). Her body has low levels of protective antibodies, thus making her highly susceptible to various infections. Because of this, Bea does not have the luxury to go places.

Bea’s over protective mother Lily (Yayo Aguila) just wants to keep her safe at home. In spite of this, Bea maintains a cheerful disposition. She enjoys being in her own world filled with music dreams, and imagination. She does live streaming to interact with other people. So, all things considered, Bea is doing good.

And with JR around, she’s feeling even better. McCoy is JR, the family’s houseboy. Years ago, Bea’s nanny took him home after finding him roaming the streets in tears. JR grew up taking life too seriously, even calling himself a “sad boy.”

But as he learns to loosen up, Bea greatly enjoys his company. She’s proud to say that he’s the one who truly makes her feel alive.

But suddenly, this man whom Bea considers her “safe space” seems to be creating a gap between them.

What will become of his promise that they’ll be together for a lifetime?

(Habangbuhay is now streaming on Vivamax.)

ELISSE JOSON

FELIZE

MCCOY DE LEON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hans Montenegro's daughter joins Miss World Philippines 2022; full list of contestants

Hans Montenegro's daughter joins Miss World Philippines 2022; full list of contestants

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 13 hours ago
The Miss World-Philippines (MWP) organization extended its deadline for applications, to the 2022 pageant season until April...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elon Musk denies threesome with Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's house

Elon Musk denies threesome with Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's house

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actor Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard is currently underway, and among those who may take the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mocha Uson lambasts 'Four Sisters' co-star Toni Gonzaga over Malaca&ntilde;ang statement

Mocha Uson lambasts 'Four Sisters' co-star Toni Gonzaga over Malacañang statement

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sexy actress Mocha Uson criticized "Four Sisters and a Wedding" co-star Toni Gonzaga for her remarks that her favored presidential...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jake Cuenca to Kylie Verzosa amid breakup rumors: I will try to fix you

Jake Cuenca to Kylie Verzosa amid breakup rumors: I will try to fix you

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Jake Cuenca shared cryptic posts on social media amid breakup rumors with girlfriend Kylie Verzosa. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' delayed to 2023

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' delayed to 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Sony has chosen to postpone the much-awaited sequel to their Oscar-winning movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
For Nova Villa, doing comedy is a blessing and mission

For Nova Villa, doing comedy is a blessing and mission

By Jerry Donato | 37 minutes ago
When one speaks of Pinoy comedy’s “who’s who” and its tradition, one can’t help but think of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Election season brings in the great divide in showbiz

Election season brings in the great divide in showbiz

By MJ Marfori | 37 minutes ago
To say that this election season is polarizing is an understatement.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Wag n'yo muna tanungin': Kylie Verzosa on alleged split with Jake Cuenca

'Wag n'yo muna tanungin': Kylie Verzosa on alleged split with Jake Cuenca

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Actress and beauty queen Kylie Verzosa remained silet on the real status of her relationship with actor Jake Cuenca.
Entertainment
fbtw
Scientist names new millipede species after Taylor Swift

Scientist names new millipede species after Taylor Swift

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
A thousand cuts meets almost as much legs as three-time Grammy Album of the Year winner Taylor Swift inspired the name of...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lipat na lipat na': Camille Prats shares new home's look

'Lipat na lipat na': Camille Prats shares new home's look

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Kapuso actress Camille Prats gave an update on her YouTube vlog about her family's new house as it nears completion.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with