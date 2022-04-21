Xian Lim keeps his word to play more engaging characters

Xian adds Edward dela Guardia, who will experience a ‘gender switch’ in the upcoming GMA light romance, family drama with a dash of fantasy, False Positive, to his growing collection of diverse and engaging characters. ‘The message of this project is all about respecting and loving each other no matter what,’ says the actor

Aside from writing, directing and performing, Xian Lim enjoys acting and the creative process that comes with it. After all, the multi-hyphenate artist is first and foremost an actor. As he put it in a previous one-on-one with this paper, “I just want to create,” and added that he also wants to write more and play as many characters as he can.

The latest addition to his growing collection of diverse and engaging characters is Edward dela Guardia, a young husband, who will experience a “gender switch” and has a bun in the oven, in the upcoming GMA light romance, family and fantasy drama, False Positive. With that, Xian remains true to his word. Playing Yannie, wife of Edward, is the ever-reliable Glaiza de Castro.

“When I started shooting, I was just really excited and nervous at the same time,” said Xian of his first acting assignment for the Kapuso network in a recent virtual press conference. “I didn’t want to let anyone down and I wanted to give it my all, na talagang ‘kung ano yung kailangan nyo (that whatever you need from me), I will just do it the best way possible, for as long as I can, ibibigay ko,’ parang ganung mentality po (that was my mentality in approaching this work).” That’s how committed and passionate Xian is about every showbiz manna that comes his way. He is always ready for the challenge that the role may entail.

“The challenge, if I can pick one, is giving a genuine portrayal of being pregnant,” said the actor of his alpha male character’s “milestone,” which is caused by his wife’s unconventional wish, “yung mga nararamdaman, yung mga mannerisms, yung mga pinagdadaanan ng isang tao kapag nabubuntis (that includes the feelings and mannerisms of a pregnant woman). I was asking a lot of questions and many, like mommies on set, were willing to help and guide me (understand pregnancy) even the way I should walk, (they would tell me that) dito talagang major cramps yan, iika-ika ka at hindi ka makapagsalita ng tuwid. So those were some helpful pieces of information that I received from them.” Xian used every suggestion to play the part.

“Sobra akong natutuwa na nabigay nila sa akin yung project na ito, yung pasasalamat ko lang talaga (I was very glad that they gave me this project and thankful), especially to the creative team that my name came up to play Edward dela Guardia,” said Xian, “maybe if they look at the projects that I’m doing, maybe, I’m sure (they have asked this) at the back of their heads, ‘Kaya kaya niyang i-pull off (Can he pull it off)?’ and they trusted me to portray the character, laki lang ng pasasalamat ko talaga sa creative team and the GMA network.”

Last March 30, Xian was tapped by GMA Pinoy TV, an international Filipino channel, to join Julie Anne San Jose and Jessica Villarubin for the special concert, Stronger Together at Expo 2020 Dubai. As a talent working at GMA, it was his first Kapuso project abroad and again, False Positive is his first Kapuso TV series.

Speaking of making firsts, False Positive is also the first team-up of Xian and Glaiza on the small screen.

“Glaiza is super nice,” said Xian of the actress. “Mabait siyang tao and she’s very patient and giving.” Knowing Glaiza’s talent for essaying roles, Xian got intimidated at first and inspired to bring his A-game. Based on the show’s trailer, they looked good together and were a sight to behold.

The lead stars also had the chance to see for the first-time some snippets of the work they had done in the weeknight series during the group interview with press members.

“It was also my first time to watch it and nakakatuwa lang na yun pala yung (ginawa) namin kasi while shooting hindi ko tinitignan yung playback kasi nga baka kabahan ako lalo, baka ma-distract ako, so nakakatuwa lang makita yung produkto na ginawa namin, kumbaga yung pinaghirapan naming lahat,” said he.

Besides the inspired performances of the actors, viewers should also look forward to the narrative scenes that touch on gender equality and make them reflect on gender roles.

“The message of this project is all about respecting each other and loving each other no matter what,” said Xian. “It still boils down to, you have to respect your partner in whatever challenge you might face in life, nakakatuwa lang, aside from all the comedy, aside from all the crying, marami talagang aral na mapupulot sa False Positive. This project is something we can all be proud of.”

Through the show’s genre, a topic on gender can also be presented with seriousness and entice viewers to think about it.

“Especially now na parang ang bigat-bigat lang at (ang) dami dami na nangyayari sa mundo, the best way to communicate a message is through something light, through something na parang mapapatawa namin sila,” said Xian, “but at the end of the day, they can learn something from this whole project.”

What are his reflections about relationships that he can share with young couples?

“I personally believe after everything has been said and done, love is a choice,” answered Xian, “and after the honeymoon stage, pagkatapos ng lahat ng yan it’s gonna boil down to choice, dapat lang you’re in it for the long run.” He added that if partners want their relationship to last, they have to work on it every single day. “Make sure that you, guys, are always growing and make sure you, guys, inspire each other to be a better person every single day,” Xian emphasized.

(False Positive will premiere on May 2 on GMA Telebabad after First Lady.)