What it means to be sexy for these Vivamax female stars

The female stars of the newest Vivamax series Iskandalo shared what it means to be sexy and their thoughts on being viewed as sexy actresses in the industry.

Cindy Miranda, Ayanna Misola, Angela Morena and Jamilla Obispo also detailed how their perception towards sex and sexiness has changed over time, especially that they topbill the 10-episode crime, mystery and erotica-thriller series, currently streaming on Vixamax, which also tackles such themes.

Cindy started the conversation in a virtual call by defining the word “sexy” as someone who is overflowing or oozing with confidence.

“It’s really how you carry yourself. Buong-buo ka na ginagawa mo lahat ng bagay and that’s so sexy to me,” the former beauty queen told The STAR.

“As you grow older, you will meet a lot of people. Alam mo ang kagandahan sa trabaho namin, mas nagiging open-minded ka na tao.

“As an actor, (while) you are playing a character, you become deeper as a person. Mas naiintidihan mo kahit gaano pa ka-weird yang character mo, naghuhubad ba yan or pornstar ba yang character mo. Why? You need to know why they do things. And when you understand that, it seems you sometimes become kinder to everyone,” she added.

“And yung tingin diyan sa pagiging sexy sa ginagawa natin, normal eh. We do it. I do it… It’s really not a big deal na… You become more mature and more accepting of things. Nagiging normal lahat sa’yo ng bagay. Dapat ganun naman palagi,” Cindy opined. “We should not criticize yung isang bagay na hindi ko maintindihan sa mga tao dahil ginagawa naman nila yun.”

“For me, I learned a lot of things. I accept those things na dati siguro yung mga taong yan ganun yung paningin ko sa kanila. But over time, based on my experience, the characters that I’ve played, the things I’ve done, whatever I’ve done, I’ve learned to accept and understand those things,” she explained.

“Sexy is how you project yourself,” replied Jamilla on being desirable. “It’s how you handle yourself and how you project that ‘class.’”

While she felt happy being considered as a sexy actress, she stressed that she would like to show more facets of herself on screen.

“Of course, mas gusto ko pa rin na mas may makita at maipakita pa ako bukod dun sa pagiging sexy star. So we have to work harder,” Jamilla said.

Joining the entertainment industry and being labeled as such have taught her to become more open-minded as well. “Mas lumawak yung pang-unawa ko when it comes to that subject. Mas (na)intindihan ko siya and for me, I look at it as an art, too.”

As for Angela, she said “sexy” is being confident and furthered, “(it is also about) embracing yourself — the way you look, talk and the way you think. You (must be) very honest (with yourself). Accept yourself, whatever you have and who you are as a person.”

She was also “happy and overwhelmed” to be called a sexy star.

Angela pointed out that “learning is a never-ending process” in an actor’s life. She said, “Every day, marami akong natututunan hindi lang about sex, being sexy, but also about life. Every time that I have acting projects, including sexy roles, mas lumalawak yung understanding ko, yung perspective ko pagdating sa ganitong bagay. I’m very grateful (to) all the people I’ve worked with because they are instruments kung bakit mas naiintindihan ko ‘to, mas natatanggap ko ‘to at mas nagagawa ko ‘to (work).”

On the other hand, Ayanna felt “flattered and empowered” to be deemed sexy. It is a compliment for her. She stated, “Personally, I don’t feel confident enough to be called sexy. But I received feedback from people, referring to me as such and so I felt empowered as an individual.”

She likewise became more “open-minded” upon entering the entertainment industry, especially after she did the raunchy comedy Pornstar 2 directed by Darryl Yap. “Before I joined showbiz, sobrang wala akong muwang,” she said.

The young talent admitted that she used to be “very conservative and judgmental.” She detailed, “Parang konting ito lang yung kita, parang feeling ko ang ano na ng tao na yun. What’s good about our work (as actors) is we learned to be open-minded and we would know the reasons of each person or every character that we portray. We would know why they became the way they are.”

Meanwhile, AJ Raval, one of the show’s lead stars, exited the virtual media conference early on.