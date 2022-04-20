'Pinoy Big Brother' housemates get another history quiz after 'MaJoHa' issue

MANILA, Philippines — "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates got another history quiz after the viral "MaJoHa."

The picture test was part of the Head of Household challenge where the winner would get immunity from nomination.

UP Tacloban student Tiff Ronato won the challenge.

"Nag-flashback po Kuya lahat ng pinag-aralan ko dati. Masaya po, Kuya kasi for the first time in forever, ako po ‘yung nanalo sa HOH challenge and of course kapalit po niyan is immunity for the next nomination," Tiff said.

In the quiz, Gabb Skribikin, who answered MaJoHa recently which became viral, answered correctly this time.

"Natama ko na po 'yung pagkakamali ko po last time, sobrang happy na po ako at satisfied na po sa sarili ko kasi nakikinig po ako at 'di ko na po inuulit 'yung mistakes ko po dati," she said.

RELATED: 'MaJoHa': John Arcilla shares how important history is