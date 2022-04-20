Miss Universe Philippines 2022 bets flaunt bikini bodies in Boracay

From left: Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol; Francheska Dadivas of Roxas City and Dani Camcam of San Juan City; and Makati City's Michelle Dee

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced the date of its preliminary competition.

The all-important hurdle that will determine who goes on to compete, and be part of the semifinal round, will unfold on April 27, 6 p.m, at the Cove Manila in Okada Hotel.

The forthcoming preliminaries of the national competition will most likely follow the pattern of the Eilat finals where the swimsuit and evening gown categories were first presented, prior to the national costume. Or, maybe they'll reverse the order. Better yet, they'll forego the national costumes and present them on a different date. In a few days, we will know for certain.

Meanwhile, the Top 32 candidates recently flew to paradisiacal island of Boracay for a tropical getaway. This is one of the pre-pageant activities that the contestants will be having the most fun with.

After their romp at the posh resort, the candidates will be back to more photo shoots, fittings, and serious rehearsal time for both the prelims and final shows.

This early, pageant pundits are already filling their list as to who from the Top 32 makes it to the first cut.

While tickets to the final show have already been released by the MUPH organization, through the SM ticketing network, ticket details to the preliminary show have yet to be announced. Stay tuned!

